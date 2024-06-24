Deputy Of The Year Charged with Five Counts of Domestic Violence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former deputy of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) has surrendered himself to agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after five warrants were issued for his arrest on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Joshua Darren Jones, 33, stands accused of three counts of third-degree domestic violence and two counts of second-degree domestic violence after photographic evidence of at least five incidents was provided to state investigators earlier this month.

Of interest? On or about April 21, 2023, a verbal altercation is said to have resulted in Jones pinning his girlfriend between a vehicle door and vehicle frame within her garage. She then documented bruising to her arm and pelvic area, according to SLED.

Then, around May 26, 2023, Jones broke a linen closet door after purportedly slamming his girlfriend through it during a verbal argument. Bruising was thereafter photographed across both of her elbows, according to SLED.

***

RELATED | Highway Patrol Sergeant Charged With Domestic Violence

***

Eight months later, on or about January 6, 2024, Jones purportedly injured his girlfriend after grabbing a bottle out of her dishwasher and hurling it towards her face. She then documented injuries above her eye, according to SLED.

Come March 2024, some three days after Jones was awarded deputy of the year by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Foundation, he purportedly threw a lamp at his girlfriend before slamming her against a wall. She thereafter documented bruising across her chest and residence, according to SLED.

Finally, around May 12, 2024, Jones is said to have pushed his girlfriend to the ground and kicked her repeatedly. According to SLED, she then sustained injuries to both of her eyes when Jones punched her “in the face with a closed fist.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

While sources alleged that Jones’ girlfriend called 9-1-1 on more than one occasion, including but not limited to the aforementioned incident on or about Mother’s Day, LCSD did not request an independent investigation until June 12, 2024.

“When I became aware of Mr. Jones’ alleged conduct, I launched an internal investigation,” wrote Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon on Monday. “Deputies are held to a higher standard as part of their duty … That’s why we hold them accountable when they fall short.”

Jones was terminated on June 13, 2024 and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center 11 days later. Within hours, the former deputy appears to have posted a surety bond totaling $17,500 as he is no longer listed as an inmate.

His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

***

THE ARREST WARRANTS …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

