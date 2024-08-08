Will South Carolina Try To Block Family Access To Autopsy Photos?

Controversial proposal would remove one of the few checks and balances citizens have in holding those who investigate suspicious deaths accountable…

A South Carolina law allowing family members access to autopsy photos (and videos) of their late loved ones is being threatened by proposed legislation that would leave that question up to county coroners to decide on a case-by-case basis.

State law (§ 17-5-535) currently grants permission to view such public materials to a specific group of individuals defined as “parents of the deceased, surviving spouse, children, guardian, personal representative, next of kin, and any other person given permission or authorization to view or possess the visual images by the personal representative of the deceased’s estate.”

A bill sponsored by S.C. House minority leader Todd Rutherford seeks to restructure the process of disseminating autopsy photos and videos, potentially altering who is authorized to view them. Rutherford’s bill – H. 3041 – would strike the current code permitting access to family members and instead allow such access only “at the discretion of the coroner.” While Rutherford’s bill failed to clear the S.C. General Assembly during its recently concluded session, it is raising red flags among transparency advocates.

In 2014, the state supreme court controversially decided autopsy reports were not subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Even so, family members and those with a material interest in the deceased could submit a written request to receive this information.

“The Supreme Court ruled that coroner’s reports were medical records not subject to disclosure under the FOIA in a case brought against the Sumter County Coroner when there was concern that the report issued by the coroner was inconsistent with events leading to the death of a person at the hands of the police,” said Jay Bender, an attorney with years of experience litigating public records access cases. “I thought the Supreme Court was wrong in its decision because it deprived the public of an opportunity to ascertain if a coroner was ruling based on the facts of the case without regard to the parties involved. In the Sumter case, it appeared that the coroner was accepting the law enforcement version of events without independent analysis.”

Bender added that limited access resulted in limited transparency, citing the case of Hampton, S.C. teenager Stephen Smith.

“This bill further erodes the ability of the public to review the performance of an elected official by giving the official the unilateral discretion to determine if material is to be made available to family members,” Bender said. “You may recall that there is concern that the autopsy of Stephen Smith, a young man found dead on a Hampton County road, did not accurately determine the cause of death. Without access to photographs, any pathologist conducting a subsequent autopsy would have no basis for comparison.”

Removing the opportunity to review autopsy records effectively removes one of the few checks and balances that apply to branches of local government and law enforcement conducting death investigations.

“I am sometimes hesitant to ascribe motive to legislators for the bills that are introduced, but this bill seems designed to shelter coroners from public scrutiny,” Bender said.

Bender’s comment is particularly interesting given that Rutherford’s ex-wife is the Richland County coroner, Naida Rutherford. FITSNews reached out to representative Rutherford for comment, but have not yet received a response.

Assuming we do hear from him, we will make his comments available to our audience.

Eric Melendez, a career law enforcement professional who found himself in the unenviable position of investigating the suspicious death of his stepson, stressed the importance of autopsy photos in the investigative process.

“They can be vital to a second opinion,” Melendez said.

Melendez explained that autopsy reports and photos – along with photos from the crime scene – can make a huge difference in a cold case investigation (or an independent review of a closed case). However, despite their investigative value, Melendez warned that in many cases family members do not need to be exposed to the disturbing content of the autopsy photos of their loved ones.

“Sometimes they are going to see what no one wants to see,” Melendez said.

Melendez’s stepson, Daniel Reed “DJ” Smith, was found dead on the railroad tracks in rural Dorchester County in 2018. The subsequent investigation into his death failed to answer many of the family’s basic questions about what may have led to his demise. Smith’s case was featured on FITSFIles – and a civil suit is making its way through the court system in pursuit of justice.

“If there are any suspicions related to the death or questions about the investigation, information shouldn’t be withheld from the family,” Melendez said.

Smith’s case isn’t the only one in which autopsy photos may help family members hold those responsible for uncovering the truth accountable. Seven years after affluent entrepreneur and author Geoffrey Hammond died at his Bluffton, S.C. home on June 14, 2017, some of his family members continue searching for the answers related to the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Hammond’s daughter, Tara Hammond Helman, recently received autopsy photos from her father’s case after three months of requests emails and phone calls with multiple Beaufort County departments.

The photos from Hammond’s autopsy appear to yield previously undisclosed information – information that was not included in the written narrative accompanying the autopsy report – or documented in the investigative report conducted by law enforcement.

Stay tuned for more on the Hammond case in a future report…

Assuming Rutherford’s bill had become law, requests like Helman’s would be subject to unilateral dismissal. Closed cases like Daniel Reed Smith’s would lose volumes of photographic documentation of scientific evidence fundamental to uncovering the truth – while cold cases like Stephen Smith’s homicide could continue to spin out.

There are no proposed changes to state law as it pertains to autopsy photo access for persons charged with a crime related to the death, parties to a civil suit arising from the death, or their attorneys. Those individuals may view or receive autopsy photos and other records upon request. The proposed restrictions apply only to family members whose ability to view the same would be at the discretion of the county coroner.

Share your take on the proposed bill by contacting callie@fitsnews.com.

