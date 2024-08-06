Kamala Harris Picks Her Vice Presidential Nominee

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A single question is rippling across America on Tuesday morning: Tim Who?”

Word was leaked just after 9:00 a.m. that vice president Kamala Harris – the newly minted Democratic presidential nominee – has selected Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate. She’s scheduled to make it official during a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this evening.

Walz is hardly a household name. In fact, he’s little known outside Democratic circles – and beyond the lines of the Gopher State.

So, just who is Walz, and what does he bring to the Democratic ticket?

The 60-year-old, two-term governor is in many ways a counterbalance to Californian Harris. Born and raised in rural Minnesota, his father died of lung cancer when Walz was in high school. He earned an undergrad degree in social science and then a master’s in educational leadership. Walz worked in farming, manufacturing and education, teaching geography and coaching high school football.

He married a fellow teacher and has two children.

Walz also found time to serve in the Minnesota National Guard, however he never saw combat during his 24 years in uniform.

Walz was elected to Congress on Minnesota’s Democratic-Farm-Labor ticket in a district that had previously chosen Republicans and served in Washington for the next 12 years. In 2018 he was elected governor of Minnesota and currently chairs the Democratic Governors Association.

A populist who strongly supported Joe Biden – but immediately switched to Harris when the incumbent president dropped out of the race last month – he is typical of Minnesota’s liberal tradition. (This is the state that gave America Walter Mondale and Hubert Humphrey, after all).

Will his far left political positions do anything to lure independent votes in critical swing states to Harris’ banner?

This news site will have more on the impact of, and reaction to, Walz’s selection in this week’s Palmetto Political Stock Index.

