‘Pissing Contest’ Over Richland County Courthouse Space

Politicians in Democrat-controlled Richland County, South Carolina are reportedly engaged in a “pissing contest” over office space at the county’s downtown Columbia, S.C. judicial center – a venue which has played host to some of the key moments in the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga.

And a building which has suffered from some serious security lapses over the years …

According to a letter from Richland County council chairman Jesica Mackey, a deadline imposed by the county’s long-serving clerk of court – Jeanette McBride – for the removal of the Richland County legislative delegation from the courthouse property is causing consternation.

County taxpayers are required by law to subsidize office space for the legislative delegation, and Richland County’s delegation has been housed in the judicial center for years.

Citing a dire need for additional space to accommodate criminal records, McBride has given the delegation until September 1, 2024 to leave the property.

According to Mackey, this deadline does not provide “sufficient time” for the county to “locate new office space, relocate the offices and notify residents of this change.”

“I respectfully ask for you to reconsider this decision and let these offices remain in the judicial center,” she wrote to McBride.

At the very least, Mackey wants McBridge to give the county an additional two months to make arrangements.

“If you believe your current request is dire and you have no other options except to remove these offices from the judicial center.. I would ask that you consider extending the timeframe for removal from September 1, 2024 to December 1, 2024,” Mackey wrote. “This will give county council a more reasonable time to locate a new office space and move facilities.”

Mackey asked McBride to let her know by this Friday (August 9, 2024) if she was “open to either of the aforementioned requests.” She also reminded McBride that county council “is responsible for funding the clerk of court,” and advised her to “make plans” to attend the next council meeting on August 27, 2024.

According to our sources, Richland County delegation members are “furious” with McBride over the alleged indignity of being ousted from their office space at the judicial center – and are plotting their revenge.

“It’s become a pissing contest,” a delegation member told us.

