‘Terrible, Evil People:’ Former South Carolina Official Crashes Candidate Forum

The former chairwoman of Kershaw County Council appears to have violated multiple conditions of a family court order after entering her estranged husband’s business during a political event for self-proclaimed anarchist Jeff Mattox.

Mattox is one of three candidates vying for the seat Guinn vacated three months ago.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, Kaitlyn “Katie” Guinn entered The Catery on Broad with her five-year-old child and his young friend. The former chairwoman proceeded to take photos of those in attendance, including members of the Kershaw County Republican Party (KCGOP) and a reporter with FITSNews.

After allegedly telling an attendee to “f*** off,” Guinn called her husband’s employees “terrible, evil people” for calling the police. Come 5:30 p.m. EST, a live audience watched as multiple officers of the Camden Police Department (CPD) surrounded Guinn outside during a thunderstorm.

“This was a pitiful and disgusting display,” Mattox said following the incident. “(Guinn) used two soaking wet children to disrupt a political event while endorsing another candidate. And then she drove off before CPD cleared her. It leaves me with no faith in this political clown show.”

In the aftermath of her appearance, the author was provided with a temporary order signed by Family Court Judge Michelle Hurley. The arrangement expressly prohibits Guinn from entering her husband’s business and engaging in negative confrontations in the presence of their child.

In May 2024, Guinn resigned from Kershaw County Council after serving less than 14 months of her four-year term. On Tuesday, August 6, 2024, voters will choose between Mattox, Kershaw County Vice Chairman Jimmy Jones, or S.C. House Representative Ben Connell as her replacement.

According to the S.C. State Election Commission (SCSEC), 1,486 of the 41,568 registered voters in Kershaw County participated in early voting for this election. Come this Tuesday, polls will open at 7:00 a.m. EST and close at 7:00 p.m EST.

Check your polling locations at SC Votes.

