Stabbing At Lowcountry ‘African Village’ Leaves One Man Dead

The Beaufort County, South Carolina sheriff’s office (BCSO) is investigating a fatal stabbing at an African Village in Sheldon, S.C. that resulted in the death of a man on Monday (July 29, 2024).

At approximately 2:45 p.m. EDT, the BCSO communications center received a report of a stabbing at the Oyotunji African Village (56 Bryant Ln).

Upon arrival, deputies found a 47-year-old male victim – whose identity has not been released. The wounded victim was transported by county EMS to an area hospital – where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to BCSO, the suspect in the stabbing – 53-year-old Akiba Kasale Meredith – fled the scene on foot, prompting additional deputies, investigators, the special operations K9 team and an aviation unit to be called upon for assistance.

Meredith was ultimately found walking back to the scene of the incident – where she was arrested for murder. She is currently incarcerated at the Beaufort County detention center (BCDC).

BCSO stated that circumstances that led to this incident remain under investigation.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Please refresh your browser for updates.

