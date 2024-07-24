‘High-Level Risk’: Serial Accused Abuser Set Free By Ousted South Carolina Judge

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Walter Clayton Pate III of Charleston, South Carolina has been the beneficiary of a string of controversial judicial decisions after he was accused of voyeurism, kidnapping, attempted murder and criminal sexual conduct in 2023.

Pate repeatedly appeared before Bentley Price – the former Lowcountry circuit court judge widely known as the “poster judge” for doling out questionable sentences (and accepting questionable pleas) on behalf of well-connected criminals.

Price’s handling of Pate’s case aroused suspicion from the outset after the 27-year-old Marine veteran was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman – and subsequently granted a $40,000 bond.

The incident came to authorities’ attention when the young woman sought treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) alleging she was sexually assaulted by her former boyfriend.

The woman told police she was lured to her former boyfriend’s house – but thought it wise to bring along her roommate to ensure her safety. When the alleged victim didn’t exit Pate’s apartment for approximately an hour, her roommate grew concerned and knocked on Pate’s door – threatening to call the police. At this time, the alleged victim fled the apartment, vomited, and curled up in the fetal position in the back of the roommate’s car.

MUSC forensic nurses administered a rape kit and told investigators the victim’s bruises and lacerations backed up her account of being handcuffed to a bed and bound with rope.

The Medical University of South Carolina (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Pate appeared before Price after the filing of kidnapping and sexual assault charges related to the first incident involving the 19-year-old woman. Prosectors described the young woman fleeing Pate’s residence with “her underwear in one hand and shoes in another.”

Price didn’t immediately issue a ruling on Pate’s eligibility for bond.

As Pate sat in the Charleston County detention center awaiting a ruling, his ex-fiancée came forward detailing a second incident from March of last year. According to her, Pate allegedly strangled her after she discovered he had taped previous sexual encounters between the two of them without her consent. An audio recording of this attack was made by the victim, and a witness – Pate’s roommate – corroborated her account of being strangled, according to police.

“I hope you die,” Pate allegedly said to the woman as the sounds of him strangling her were reportedly audible on the recording.

The woman accused Pate of punching her multiple times in the face during that attack, police said.

When contacted by investigators, Pate’s roommate not only confirmed his ex-fiancée’s account – he alleged that he, too, was attacked by Pate when he tried to intervene.

Pate’s attorney – S.C. District 94 representative Gil Gatch – argued his client’s innocence at a bond hearing following Pate’s indictment on attempted murder and voyeurism charges.

S.C. lawyer-legislator Gil Gatch (Facebook)

“I don’t think any of (the allegations) are true” Gatch told the court, adding he believed both incidents were the result of “a misunderstanding.”

Gatch claimed the second victim took Pate to the hospital after the alleged assault – and continued to have contact with him following the incident. Gatch did admit, however, that his client filmed the victims engaging in sexual acts without their consent.

Price concluded the hearing without issuing an order, but eventually announced his intention to grant Pate a $40,000 consolidated bond on the condition that he be psychologically evaluated by mental health professionals.

The clinician who subsequently evaluated Pate determined he was a “high-level risk to the community” according to the testimony of assistant solicitor Mallory Haliena at a bond revocation hearing last month.

Haliena further told the court the S.C. ninth circuit solicitor’s office was likely to file charges against Pate in connection with two other victims – and stated a trove of USB drives were still being analyzed by investigators.

Ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson didn’t immediately respond to FITSNews’ inquiries regarding potential additional charges against Pate.

Gatch took umbrage at the prosecution’s use of the psychological evaluation, claiming the solicitor’s office “violated HIPAA” by publicly stating the report’s assessment of Pate being a danger to the community.

(Click to View)

“Certainly it is not enough to say that my client is a danger to the community” Gatch argued.

Price agreed, determining Pate was fit to remain out on bond as he awaits trial.

Price’s decision was one of the his last official acts as a South Carolina circuit court judge. Last fall, he was found unqualified to continue his “service” to the state by the South Carolina Bar – and had his judicial candidacy subsequently terminated by the scandal scarred Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC).

As for Gatch, he’s weighed in publicly on efforts to reform South Carolina’s notoriously corrupt judicial system via tweet.

“The system works.”

Sure … but for whom?

For years, this media outlet has led the charge for judicial reform in the Palmetto State. Count on us to continue doing so as politicians make incremental progress toward what we hope will be a fairer, more accountable system.

(Via: Travis Bell)

