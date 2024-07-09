Lowcountry Man Charged With Stolen Vehicle Possession

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Lowcountry man on multiple vehicle fraud charges earlier this month, according to a news release from the agency. Anthony Keith Manigault, 47, of Moncks Corner, S.C. was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle…

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Lowcountry man on multiple vehicle fraud charges earlier this month, according to a news release from the agency.

Anthony Keith Manigault, 47, of Moncks Corner, S.C. was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle containing an altered vehicle identification number (VIN) last Wednesday (July 3, 2024). According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for his arrest, Manigault was “knowingly and willfully in possession of a stolen 2019 Ram 3500,” a vehicle valued at $70,000 which had previously been “reported stolen through the Durham (N.C.) police department.”

According to the affidavit, the truck’s VIN had been replaced with a number which fraudulently identified it as “a 2017 Ram 5500.” The fraudulent VIN replacement was “done with the sole purpose of disguising the vehicle’s true identity,” according to SLED.

Manigault was booked at the Berkeley County detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Manigault is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than a million vehicles were stolen in the United States last year —a 25 percent increase in vehicle theft totals over the previous few years. Vehicle theft cost owners more than $8 billion each year, NHTSA estimated.

“Summers prove to be the worst season for vehicle theft,” the agency noted, which is why it has proclaimed the month of July “National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.”

Here is SLED’s release …

RELEASE/ AFFIDAVIT …

(SLED)

