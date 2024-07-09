Midlands Man Charged With Vehicle Fraud

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a Midlands, S.C. man on multiple vehicle fraud charges earlier this month, according to a news release from the agency.

Keifer Dewarren Branch, 26, of Columbia, S.C. was charged with three counts of fraudulently applying for or misrepresenting facts in registering a vehicle last Wednesday (July 3, 2024). According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for his arrest, Branch made false statements to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) regarding at least two Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicles.

One of the two vehicles – a 2021 model – was purchased by an individual named Shayla Gadson using a counterfeit check, according to SLED.

Branch was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland County. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Branch is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Here is SLED’s release …

RELEASE/ WARRANTS …

(SLED)

