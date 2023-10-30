Unconfirmed Reports Of Record Alligator Kill In Orangeburg

This media outlet is investigating reports of a potentially record-setting alligator kill in Orangeburg County, South Carolina within the last few days.

According to a Facebook post forwarded to this media outlet, a 15-foot 6-inch gator was recently killed – with its picture posted to the site. Assuming those measurements are accurate, the gator in the picture would be a full two-feet longer than that largest alligator ever killed in the Palmetto State.

According to AZ Animals, the current record for an alligator kill in the Palmetto State is 13 feet, 6 inches. That gator – a 1,025 pound beast – was killed by wild game hunter Maryellen Mara-Christian of Fitchburg, Massachusetts on Lake Moultrie on September 25, 2010. The animal was killed following a “two-hour struggle on a guided hunt,” according to the website.

Stay tuned for updates as we seek to verify details of the alleged kill …

