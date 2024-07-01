SLED Charges Upstate Man With Impersonating A Lawyer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a man in Oconee County last week for impersonating a lawyer, practicing law without a license and forgery.

The SLED investigation executed three arrest warrants against Nathan Lee Chambers, 30, of Oconee, S.C. for alleged conduct occurring in Greenville County between the dates of June 4, 2023 and November 14, 2023.

The warrants were issued by SLED following an investigation request from the S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor’s office.

(Greenville County Detention Center)

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for Chambers’ arrest, he allegedly forged his father’s name on documents filed with the solicitor’s office without his father’s knowledge, consent or authorization. They also allege Chambers presented himself as a lawyer to staff in the solicitor’s office for the purposes of providing legal assistance to a criminal defendant – and filed legal documents and motions within the thirteenth circuit on behalf of a criminal defendant.

“Chambers did with intent to defraud, publish as a true forged or counterfeit written instrument,” noted the first warrant. “The defendant uttered or published as true legal documents to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office with his father’s name, John Edward Chambers Jr., without his father’s knowledge, consent, or authorization.”

Chambers was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, and awaits prosecution by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Chambers is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

