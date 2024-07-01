Charleston Day Chaos: Head Of School Abruptly Resigns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The leader of the embattled Charleston Day School (CDS) – one of the most prestigious private academies in the Palmetto State – abruptly resigned her post this week.

In a letter sent to the families of students, Judith Foley Arnstein announced she was stepping down effective today (July 1, 2024) after six controversial years as head of school. According to Arnstein, her decision was based on a desire to be closer to her family in California.

“Many of you know that my three children and their families live in San Francisco,” Arnstein wrote in the letter. “Recent events have made it clear that my family situation requires me to be available to travel to and move closer to them sooner than I had expected.”

Arnstein did not elaborate on the nature of her “family situation.”

(Click to View)

Judith Arnstein’s resignation letter. (Provided)

“This decision was very difficult,” Arnstein added. “I care deeply about our students, faculty, and families; however, it is the right time to pass the helm of CDS into someone else’s capable hands and embark on a new journey closer to my family.”

According to a separate letter from the school’s board chairman, James B. Hood, Arnstein “worked tirelessly on behalf of the school over many years.”

“Judith has been a steadfast leader of our Charleston Day School family, but we understand her decision,” Hood wrote. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Judith for her exceptional leadership and her many contributions to our school.”

No interim replacement was named, however Hood stated an interim would be announced prior to the 2024-2025 school year.

“We will engage a nationally recognized search firm and begin a thorough search for a new head of school,” Hood wrote. “During the recruiting and hiring process, there will be opportunities for all members of our community — faculty and staff, parents, alumni and students — to provide input and feedback.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Many in our audience will recall our recent reporting on this prestigious Lowcountry academy – which caters to some of the Holy City’s most affluent and influential families. Despite the wealth and prestige of the families it serves, Charleston Day leaders allegedly lied to state and federal officials to secure tax money during the Covid-19 pandemic by claiming more than half of its student body came from “low-income families.”

School leaders claimed 50.78 percent of Charleston Day’s student body hailed from poor families – a contention I have previously described as “utterly outlandish.”

This opportunistic falsehood enabled the school to secure tens of thousands of dollars in Covid stimulus money – funds the school didn’t need and was not entitled to receive, according to its critics. Specifically, the school received nearly $80,000 from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) as part of the federal government’s Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program.

News of the questionable funding was first reported by this media outlet in February of 2022.

***

RELATED | ATTEMPT TO TOSS CHARLESTON DAY LAWSUIT DENIED

***

Last year, we reported Charleston Day had been sued in federal court by one of its former trustees. According to that lawsuit, Charleston Day removed this trustee – and kicked his three children out of school – after he and his wife raised questions about school leaders’ shifting Covid-19 policies. Not only that, the lawsuit alleged school officials “actively interfered with (the trustee)’s ability to find another suitable school for his children.” In fact, the enrollment director at another local private school, Mason Prep, told the trustee and his wife on March 11, 2022 that their children were being denied admission “due to pressure from CDS.”

The trustee in question is Charleston, S.C. attorney Matt Austin, who formerly worked for the office of the U.S. attorney in South Carolina. His wife, Francie Austin, currently serves as deputy city attorney for North Charleston, S.C. Her father is former U.S. attorney Bart Daniel, one of the Palmetto State’s most revered lawyers. Another former U.S. attorney, Bill Nettles, is currently representing the Austins’ in their case against the school.

Charleston Day sought to have that lawsuit dismissed earlier this year, but U.S. district court judge Joseph Dawson III rejected that motion.

Depositions in the case are reportedly scheduled for later this month – which may have more to do with Arnstein’s decision to step down than her “family situation.”

CDS has also reportedly seen declines in enrollment in the aftermath of its war with the Austins.

BANNER VIA: Charleston Day/ Facebook

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

