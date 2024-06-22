Buster Sues Netflix, Upstate Corruption Report – Week in Review 6/22/24

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With FITSNews’ fearless leader Will Folks lying languid on beautiful North Litchfield beach in Georgetown county, South Carolina, this episode of the Week in Review is a little different than usual.

Viewers will likely notice a distinct lack of hats in the broadcast, as well as quite a bit more hair on the head of it’s (interim) host FITSNews director of special projects Dylan Nolan.

(Click to View)

***

We began the show with discussion of Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh’s defamation lawsuit against several media companies for falsely accusing him in connection with the 2015 murder of Stephen Smith “with reckless indifference to the truth.”

FITSNews researcher Jennifer Wood joined the show to share her take on the suit, and prognosticated why a singular local journalist was named in a suit that primarily targets juggernaut national media outlets.

After discussing Murdaugh we welcomed FITSNews journalist Andrew Fancher on set to discuss the newest developments in his Laurens county corruption saga.

Fancher went into the disturbing details of dropped criminal charges in the case of Johnathan Devin Holliday, an active LCSO deputy who returned to work within two weeks of being arrested for threatening to “f*cking kill” his fiancée on April 21, 2023.

Fancher accused Laurens leadership, including police chief Heath Copeland, of creating a “blue wall of silence” which ultimate resulted in the questionable dismissal of the charges against Holiday.

***

***

