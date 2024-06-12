William Timmons Survives Primary Challenge

Embattled incumbent congressman gets bailed out by former president … and by his former wife.

Scandal-scarred incumbent U.S. congressman William Timmons narrowly reclaimed his seat in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening, surviving a furious challenge from S.C. Freedom Caucus chairman Adam Morgan.

While Morgan’s Freedom Caucus scored multiple wins in its battle versus the GOP establishment in Columbia, S.C., their leader came up just short in his bid to oust the embattled third-term Republican in the race for the Palmetto State’s fourth congressional district.

As of midnight, Timmons had captured 36,502 votes (or 51.6 percent of all ballots cast). By comparison, Morgan had earned 34,235 votes ( 48.4 percent ). The race was called by The Associated Press for Timmons shortly before midnight.

“I want to thank the voters for once again putting their trust in me to continue to fight tirelessly on behalf of the people of Spartanburg and Greenville counties,” Timmons said in a statement. “I am pleased that voters in the fourth district saw through the countless lies from my opponent, and recognized my hard work, strong conservative record, and the results I have gotten for my constituents.”

Timmons’ statement paid homage to the one politician whose endorsement appears to have bailed him out of his tough spot: Donald Trump.

“I am grateful to have the support of President Trump and proud to have the opportunity to continue to represent South Carolina’s fourth district,” he said. “Now is the time for our party to unite to move the ball forward to advance conservative policy and focus our efforts on re-electing Donald Trump this November.”

Of course, the endorsement that may have really saved Timmons’ bacon in this election was the one that came from his ex-wife, Sarah Timmons. William Timmons’ widely publicized extramarital affair – and subsequent self-induced implosion – jeopardized his reelection and invited Morgan’s challenge. Had his former wife not lent him her imprimatur, the outcome of Tuesday’s primary could have been much different.

Count on our media outlet to provide additional coverage of the fallout from this race – and other South Carolina primary battles – in future installments.

