Prioleau Alexander: What ‘New America’ will look like

There’s really not much to say about Donald Trump’s conviction. That’s the kind of country we live in now.

We’ll get along … banana republic shit holes don’t up and disappear, and we won’t either. Things will just be — different. Not politically, of course … we’ve long since become a banana republic shit hole in politics. Our politicians take legal bribes (as contributions to their “war chests”), legally engage in insider trading and use our brainless alphabet agencies as mercenary thugs.

If that ain’t the stuff of Baby Doc Duvalier, I don’t know what is.

So … what will this New America look like? What will be the things that drive and motivate us? What will the new social order look like?

I think revenge is going to play a part in our brave new world. At every level, we the people will lean into what the Founding Fathers referred to as “the tyranny of the majority.” Where conservatives exist in the majority, liberals will suffer. Where liberals exist in the majority, conservatives will suffer. That, in fact, is exactly how Egypt operates, where Christians are allowed to live “peacefully,” but the good jobs and opportunities are given only to Muslims. Think about the Ivy League pillow biters who only hire other Ivy League grads — it’ll be like that at every level.

A lot of relationships are going to end. I, for one, have long since jettisoned from my life anyone who’s progressive. If you support evil like sitting your child in front of a drag queen for story hour — knowing the pervert is getting aroused looking at your child — I don’t want to be your friend. I don’t even want you in my extended circle of acquaintances.

I think both sides will retreat further into their tribes, and both will stir the pots of the culture wars.

I think we’re in for some Northern Ireland type violence … not a “civil war,” but limited acts of terrorism and such. I have no doubt there will be small arms firefights in pockets around the nation.

Honestly, I think most of that violence will come from men in Red States. We’ve been politely eating liberal shit since the Manchurian couple known as Barack and Michelle Obama arrived. This is Red State thing is a problem, because many liberal beliefs are viewed by conservatives as evil. Thus far, good “Christian nationalists” have held their noses and endured stupid stuff like Gay Pride month — but the continued transgender crap and norming of pedophilia is a whole different ball game.

People are gonna get dead over that kind of stuff. And, sadly, cops are going to get dead trying to stop it.

The other thing those of us on the right have come to understand is that “in the halls of power,” we are represented by no one. Seventy percent of politicians with an (R) by their name are no different than the (D) s … simple whores, trying to get rich as fast as possible while screwing as many interns as they can get away with.

This is a pretty serious problem for the New America. You see, the men who own 80 percent of America’s guns are working-class conservatives. Farmers, masons, truck drivers, carpenters, factory workers — and they’ve all been screwed by the America we’ve become. They have no money, no hope for retirement, and nothing to look forward to. Take that and throw in “we have no voice in the government,” and you’ll end up with a mess.

The Left, of course, thinks “just as many of those men are Democrats as Republicans.”

Not true. They vote Democrat because Democrats funnel money to farm subsidies, unions, and pork construction projects, which equals paychecks. However, if you think there’s a single teamster in the country who won’t shoot a school administrator in the face for secretly helping his child “transition,” you’re wrong.

Men who get up a lot earlier in the morning than you do and put on steel-toed boots don’t support the idea of 11 million illegal immigrants waltzing into America, unchecked. They aren’t for puberty blockers. either. They aren’t backing a welfare policy that pays women to get pregnant – provided they stay unmarried. Nor are they keen on their kids failing to get a job because a company has DEI policies. And they sure aren’t big fans of people who chant, “Death to America!”

What the far left – which controls the DNC – doesn’t understand, is guys who wear hard hats are men. And men do the hard shit — work the hard jobs — to take care of their family. That’s what real men have done forever. Do you see a lot of women working the oil rigs in the North Sea? How about hanging sheetrock? Lotta women suspended off a roof 100-stories up, washing windows? How about roofing in South Carolina in August? Busting their knuckles fixing maritime diesel engines?

No one wants to do those jobs … but men do them. Because That’s what men have always done. They die in the wars, go hungry so their kids and wife can eat, and live dreamless lives, all in service of others.

The far left doesn’t understand this, because they have no actual men among their ranks. Sure, lots of intellectuals, and lawyers, and salesmen, and middle management — but no one who’s ever been in a fistfight. And what they don’t understand, they hate.

The average liberal man would be terrified if he was invited to a backyard barbecue by their auto mechanic. It’s not hard to understand why, either. What the hell is he going to have in common with this guy who has grease under his fingernails? Napa v. Sonoma wines? Modern art? Climate change? Critical race theory? The non-existent gender pay-gap?

Far left women also hate these real men because they serve as a constant reminder of how effete and pathetic her mate is. They remind her that she is unwilling to work as an underwater welder or a billboard installer because it’s too dangerous. These beastly men are a glaring example of the fact men and women aren’t the same.

The conviction of President Trump says to conservatives, “You can run, but you cannot hide. You are forever under our thumb of tyranny.”

But wait … does it actually say that?

That’s the thing — it doesn’t matter. Conservatives perceive it with rage, and perception is reality.

For those who don’t know the history, the Irish Republican Army wasn’t some brain trust being run by a famed and beloved community leader. There was no capitol building, with a war room. There were no progressive intellectuals guiding their fight. No newspapers trumpeting their writings. There were no physical battle lines drawn. The war in Northern Ireland came to be after some pissed-off, blue-collar Catholic men said to their oppressors, “no more.”

They saw the English as tyrants and oppressors, banned together in secret, and acted the way men do when they believe their family and friends are threatened: With extreme prejudice.

Were the English the bad guys? Depends on who you ask. But the fact is they kicked the fire ant hill. Then poked it with sticks. Then poured hot water on it. Then stuck their face in it.

This would be a very wise time for the leaders on the Left, who are in fact very much in charge, to tread carefully around the Red State fire ant hill. Their proles and useless eaters will continue to strut and preen about Trump being a convicted felon … but them that’s in charge damn sure better start smoothing the nervous waters.

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

