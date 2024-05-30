Donald Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Trial

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former U.S. president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in connection with a scandal involving hush money paid on his behalf to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels on the eve of his election in 2016.

Trump was found guilty on all thirty-four criminal counts he faced in connection with the payout – convictions he is all but certain to appeal. In the meantime, the 77-year-old businessman faces up to four years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2024 – just four days before he is scheduled to headline the quadrennial GOP convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Such bullshit,” the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote on X as the verdicts were announced.

Within seconds of the verdicts, Trump’s Wikipedia page was updated to reference him as “an American politician, media personality, businessman, and convicted felon.”

“Guilty on all counts,” Trump Jr. added in a follow-up post. “The Democrats have succeeded in their years-long attempt to turn America into a third-world shit hole. November 5 is our last chance to save it.”

Trump and Daniels had an affair in 2006, according to the porn star. Daniels claimed she first had sex with Trump at a Lake Tahoe, Nevada hotel suite in 2006 – four months after Trump’s wife, former first lady Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron Trump. Subsequent encounters were alleged to have taken place at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Disbarred lawyer Michael D. Cohen – Trump’s longtime personal attorney – paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 as part of a private settlement agreement which prohibited her from discussing her “intimate relationship” with the former president. Cohen acknowledged paying Daniels the money in 2018, claiming he neither sought nor received reimbursement from Trump, any of his businesses or his political campaign.

Those statements turned out to be false – and Cohen was later convicted for his role in the scandal.

Trump was indicted on charges related to the payout last March – the first time a former U.S. president had ever been criminally indicted. His trial began on April 15, 2024.

From the beginning of this process, Trump has argued – effectively – that his liberal antagonists were weaponizing the justice system against him. That argument carried him to the GOP nomination and has positioned him to defeat beleaguered Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

“How long can our Republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process?” U.S. senator Rand Paul wrote on X. “This verdict will tragically undermine Americans’ confidence in impartial justice. A sad day for America.”

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson – a supporter of Trump – agreed.

“Import the Third World, become the Third World,” Carlson wrote on X. “That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family.”

Others summed up the politicization of justice more succinctly …

***

Dems have reached the "send election opponents to jail" stage of defending Democracy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 30, 2024

***

Trump backers in South Carolina condemned the verdicts – and the purportedly political prosecution which led to them.

“The decision to bring charges against president Trump was fueled by political motivations instead of the rule of law,” South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson said in a statement. “I believe these charges would never have been pursued against anyone not named Trump, which makes a mockery of the judicial systems and causes the public to doubt the integrity of all prosecutors. The jury has made its decision, and now I’ll be one of the first in the fight in support of Trump’s appeal.”

Meanwhile, Biden issued a joint statement with his vice president, Kamala Harris.

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” the statement noted. “Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality: There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”

Biden and Harris added “the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater,” arguing that a second Trump term “means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence.”

“The American people will reject it this November,” they concluded.

Will they, though?

At the moment the verdict was announced, Trump led Biden in all seven key battleground states according to composite polling averages tabulated by RealClearPolling. The former president led the incumbent in Arizona ( +4 ), Georgia ( +4.8 ), Michigan ( +0.5 ), Nevada ( +5.4 ), North Carolina ( +4.8 ), Pennsylvania ( +2.3 ) and Wisconsin ( +0.1 ).

With the exception of North Carolina, Biden won all of those states in 2020.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

