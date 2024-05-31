Divided States: Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A deeply divided United States grew even more polarized on Thursday evening when the verdict was read in former U.S. president Donald Trump’s trial for paying hush money to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump was convicted on all thirty-four (34) felony counts, thus becoming the first former U.S. president — and first major party presidential nominee — to ever be convicted of a criminal offense.

The verdict had the effect of tossing a toaster into a swimming pool, pushing an already highly charged political atmosphere to the brink of meltdown mode. Public officials of all stripes raced to release statements on the decision. Their reactions largely followed party lines, as these two examples illustrate:

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson (R): “I believe these charges would never have been pursued against anyone not named Trump, which makes a mockery of the judicial systems and causes the public to doubt the integrity of all prosecutors.”

U.S. congressman James Clyburn (D): “The jury has spoken. Justice has prevailed.”

***

Therein lies the dividing line, because how someone views the verdict depends largely on his or her personal politics. Take a quick glance at reactions on social media, and the commentary delves into a tenor that typically sets the stage for Saturday night bar brawls.

You will find there, for instance, some Democrats mocking Trump with images of orange baboons while some Republicans are displaying the U.S. flag upside down – a sign of distress.

Then there is the money game. Political pros know donations on both sides flow in like Niagara Falls in flood stage in the immediate aftermath of major breaking news. Thursday was no exception. Team Trump received such a tidal wave of online contributions the campaign’s website crashed shortly after the decision came in.

“The American people see through crooked Joe Biden’s rigged show trial,” it posted on X. “So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump’s campaign that the WinRed pages went down.”

According to the Republican Party – which fundraises jointly with Trump – it raised a staggering $34.8 million in less than day. A whopping 30 percent of contributors were first-time donors, too.

“Democrats will rue the day they unleashed a sleeping giant,” the party noted.

Joe Biden was likewise raking in the cash on Thursday evening – or at least trying to.

“There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box,” Biden wrote on social media before adding a link to a fundraising page.

Biden was still shaking the bushes for contributions on Friday afternoon …

***

Donald Trump is threatening our democracy. First, he questioned our election system. Then, he questioned our judicial system.



And now, you can stop him:https://t.co/ekIEq70PUl — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2024

***

Democrats have not released their fundraising totals in the aftermath of the verdicts, although Trump referenced the party’s overall fundraising edge in his first post-verdict press conference.

“They have a lot of money on the other side,” he said. “I don’t know where they get it – nobody knows where they get it – but for some reason they get money.”

Meanwhile, official comment from the White House in the aftermath of the verdicts has been muted.

“We respect the rule of law and have no additional comment,” a presidential spokesperson said in an unusually terse statement.

What makes this restrained response so interesting is just days ago, there was talk the president would address the nation from the Oval Office after the verdict was returned. Those reports were likely a trial balloon to gauge how well Biden’s reaction delivered from that historic setting would be received by the American people. The fact no such address from “the Oval” — or anywhere else — was scheduled suggests the trial balloon likely went over like a lead balloon.

***

***

Which brings us to the true wild card at stake here: Swing voters. Always important in any presidential election, they are indispensable in 2024. Because a Rocky Mountains-size pile of evidence is rapidly accumulating showing it will be they, and they alone, who will determine this November whether America gets Biden II or Trump II .

Pollsters will be hard at work all weekend trying to gauge the impact Trump’s conviction has on those coveted voters. The responses of Left and Right are of secondary importance; all Thursday’s decision did was make each side dig their heels in even deeper. Those who were against Trump before are really against him now, while those who were for Trump before are rooting for him even harder today.

Certainly the intensity of their passion matters (to the extent it translates into campaign fundraising which enables the candidates to target independent voters) … but the overwhelming majority of the elector made up its mind on Trump a long time ago.

That leaves only a handful of undecideds – who sway from one side to the other from election to election. How they view a convicted criminal at the top of a presidential ticket is no longer simply important; it’s now the only question that matters.

***

***

