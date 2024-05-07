Michael Colucci Retrial: Delayed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The retrial of Summerville, South Carolina jeweler Michael Colucci – accused of murdering his late wife, Sara Lynn Colucci – has been delayed, according to the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

Wilson’s office indicated the retrial – set to begin on May 13, 2024 – had been “continued because of its potential length” by S.C. circuit court judge Deadra Jefferson.

According to prosecutor Kinli Abee, Jefferson and her staff would have been unable to participate in a second week of trial this month. As a result, parties to the case are “looking for a term in June” to conduct the high-profile proceedings – which are clearly expected to last longer than one week.

Colucci, 54, of Summerville, S.C. was charged in May of 2016 with the murder of his wife. His first murder trial began in late November 2018. Ten days later – on December 7, 2018 – Jefferson declared a mistrial after jurors were deadlocked following two days of deliberations. Jurors indicated they were unlikely to find Colucci guilty of murder, but were debating whether he committed voluntary manslaughter (i.e. a “crime of passion”) or was altogether “not guilty.”

