SC4: Third Party Ad Blasts William Timmons As A ‘Sellout’

A third party advertisement in South Carolina’s contentious fourth congressional district GOP primary election is accusing incumbent congressman William Timmons of being a “sellout Republican.”

According to the ad, Timmons’ prior support of radical ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ (DEI) mandates makes him unsuitable to hold office.

“William Timmons is a sellout Republican,” the ad’s narrator noted. “Timmons voted with Democrats to make permanent the office of diversity and inclusion in Washington.”

“I am pleased this recommendation came to fruition and is now a permanent office,” Timmons stated in a 2021 video clip featured in the advertisement.

News of Timmons’ DEI stance was first reported last month by Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten – and referenced on our Palmetto Political Stock Index shortly thereafter. At the time, Timmons claimed his comments about DEI were “selectively edited and taken out of context.”

The anti-Timmons spot was produced by the Logan Circle Group for the American Principles Project PAC, which bills itself as “the premier national organization engaging directly in campaigns and advocacy on behalf of the family.” According to a filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the group is putting $254,529 behind the advertisement.

In contrast to Timmons, the ad hailed his primary opponent – state representative Adam Morgan – as a “conservative Republican” who “led the charge to eliminate diversity and inclusion requirements in South Carolina.”

Morgan is chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus – a group of conservative lawmakers who are being targeted by the uniparty majority in Columbia, S.C. for their votes against the state’s failed status quo.

Morgan’s case to fourth district voters? That he would bring the same anti-status quo voting record to Washington, D.C.

Timmons has held this seat since 2019. Last election cycle, he limped to an unimpressive primary win over a trio of comparatively unknown challengers. In the immediate aftermath of that election, all hell broke loose for Timmons as the ‘Days of our Congressman’ saga – a self-initiated, self-induced implosion involving an extramarital affair – churned out damaging headlines for months on end. Things deteriorated for Timmons to the point he’s been forced to use tax money to boost his tattered image as he faces a credible challenge for the first time ever.

The negative ad against Timmons isn’t the only third-party messaging flooding fourth district airwaves. Stay tuned for a report on an ad praising Timmons for his stance on the U.S-Mexico border – and another ad attacking Morgan for his alleged lax attendance as a member of the S.C. House of Representatives.

South Carolina partisan primary elections are scheduled for June 11, 2024.

