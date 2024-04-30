Are South Carolina’s Welfare Agencies Enrolling Illegal Aliens To Vote?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There are numerous threats associated with the total collapse we are witnessing at the U.S.-Mexico border. First and foremost is the immediate threat the illegal alien invasion poses to public safety – which was epitomized earlier this year by the savage murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley. There’s also the ongoing threat to our fiscal solvency – namely the hundreds of billions of tax dollars spent annually to provide for all of these new, undocumented arrivals. Longer-term, we face a growing threat to the integrity of our constitutional republic – specifically, the integrity of our elections.

Ongoing efforts by uniparty politicians to enfranchise non-citizens – including efforts implemented via a maze of taxpayer-funded welfare bureaucracies – strike at the very heart of our representative form of government and must be shut down.

Is that happening, though? Or are these agencies playing starring roles in a fundamental reshaping of the American electorate?

Earlier this week, a document purportedly tied to the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) was highlighted by S.C. Freedom Caucus chairman Adam Morgan – who is currently campaigning for the Palmetto State’s fourth congressional district.

Take a look …

?Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens?



Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?”



EXACTLY. pic.twitter.com/5IDYhlIzrv — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

To be clear: The form shared by Morgan is not an official voter registration document distributed by SCVotes.gov. It is, however, reportedly part of an application package for benefits doled out by the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) – which is part of the administration of governor Henry McMaster.

Morgan’s caucus acknowledged as much in a subsequent post on X …

“Turns out it was actually the SC Medicaid office (which) was distributing voter registration forms to non-citizens,” the caucus clarified. “This will be stopped.”

Will it, though?

Multiple state agencies are required by federal law – namely the 1993 National Voting Rights Act (NVRA) – to provide citizens with voter registration services, including “all public assistance agencies.” I have no issue with them doing so, although I believe such information should be limited to educational material – not actual registration-related documents. It is not the job of a public welfare agency to engage in voter registration.

There’s a key word there, though … citizens. What’s happening across the nation is an attempt to register non-citizens to vote.

In the case cited by Morgan – which involved a non-citizen in Spartanburg County – multiple attempts were made to register the individual even after she clearly indicated (in person and later in writing) that she was not a citizen.

Still, the voter registration forms kept coming.

“(She) was confused,” Morgan told us. “She thought she was required to fill the form out.”

Morgan said lawmakers plan on introducing a budget proviso which would bar the use of state tax dollars for such voter registration propaganda.

“Stop this nonsense in your state!” he wrote on X.

