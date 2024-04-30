South Carolina Mayor’s Ex-Wife Charged With Assault

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The ex-wife of Cheraw, South Carolina’s newly elected mayor was arrested and charged with assault following a domestic incident which took place in the rural municipality early Monday morning.

Christy Terry Byrd, 52, of Cheraw – ex-wife of the city’s mayor, David Byrd – was booked at the Chesterfield County detention center at 1:11 a.m. EDT on Monday (April 29, 2024) following her arrest. She was released eight hours later after a magistrate granted her a $500 personal recognizance bond.

As of this writing, no details regarding the incident which led to Christy Byrd’s arrest were available. Our media outlet is submitting Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for relevant documents and video.

Christy Byrd (Facebook)

In the meantime, a video provided to this media outlet purports to have captured some of the rural theater associated with this arrest as it was ramping up.

“Just stop … what’s wrong with you?” a man is overheard saying on the video.

“Just talk to me,” a female voice screams in response.

Intense screaming followed …

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

In another video provided to this media outlet, a witness is overheard identifying Byrd as the woman screaming.

“That’s Christy Byrd over there in that car,” the witness stated.

According to our sources, the male voice heard in the video does not belong to Byrd’s ex-husband, the mayor. We are also informed by our sources that the victim of the alleged assault is a female who was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with one of Christy Byrd’s business associates.

David Byrd was elected mayor in Cheraw’s municipal election last October, receiving 503 votes (or 62.9 percent of all ballots cast). Located approximately eight miles south of the border with North Carolina on U.S. Highway 1, Cheraw is home to 4,980 people. Like many rural towns, its population has been steadily shrinking in recent decades.

In the aftermath of Monday’s incident, Christy Byrd was charged with third degree assault and battery. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on June 13, 2024. Her case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fourth circuit solicitor William B. Rogers Jr.

Count on this news outlet to provide updates as they are available.

