“He Has a Gun”: South Carolina Woman Missing After Sending Ominous Text

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for a missing mother of three from Denmark, South Carolina after she sent an ominous text message to friends.

“If you don’t hear from me in 30 minutes, he killed me,” the message read. “He has a gun.”

Megan Bodiford, 25, was last seen last Wednesday (April 24, 2024). Initial reports indicated her infant daughter was also missing, but the child was located safe yesterday. Close friends of Bodiford indicate this was not the first time they’ve been concerned for her safety following a series of alleged assaults by the father of her infant daughter.

The mother of three young daughters, Bodiford would never leave without her children, according to friends.

Her boyfriend, Jarrett Haskell Davis, has a lengthy criminal history including pending charges of domestic violence in Barnwell County. He was on parole at the time of Bodiford’s disappearance. A close friend of Bodiford indicated she had been messaging Davis’ parole officer for a month prior to her disappearance — out of concern for Bodiford’s safety — to inform them that he had been breaking the terms of his parole.

Bodiford’s phone has not been active since the ominous text was sent last week – and friends indicate she was last seen with Davis and a woman with brown hair. Frustrated friends told this news outlet her disappearance could have been prevented if police had picked Davis up on pending warrants and heeded their concerns.

“She’s always been in danger,” one friend told us.

Bodiford’s friends are trying to remain hopeful, but they are also preparing for the worst — praying she’ll be found alive yet knowing circumstances are deeply concerning.

“I want to tell her so much right now that’s happening,” one friend said. “I know she would laugh. But really, I just want to know that she’s in a better place and have some closure.”

Megan Bodiford is 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Denmark, South Carolina wearing a grey t-shirt and Batman pajama pants. Anyone with information regarding Megan’s whereabouts should contact the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000.

As of today, no charges have been filed against Jarrett Davis and law enforcement has not indicated that he is a person of interest in connection with her disappearance.

