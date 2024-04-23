Body Concealed in Mattress Found in Florence County Motel

“I’ve been living next door to Jeffrey Dahmer this whole time without a clue …”

The Florence County, South Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered on Monday afternoon (April 22, 2024) at a motel located on TV Road.

According to investigators, it is believed the woman may have been dead for several days before her body was found. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Details surrounding the incident remain sparse, but a chilling social media post shed some light on the situation. A user identified as Zay Black posted a photo of responding deputies and provided additional information about the scene. According to Black, the woman was staying in the motel room with her son. Shockingly, Black claimed the woman’s body had been concealed within a mattress – and that her son had been seen carrying large bags of ice to the room nightly for the past couple of weeks.

“That’s not even the crazy part,” Black wrote. “He put a hole in the mattress so nobody (could) see her. Like that is the wild part for me.”

Black wrote that he had been staying in a room adjacent to where the woman’s body was discovered.

“I’ve been living next door to Jeffrey Dahmer this whole time without a clue,” he remarked.

The motel, referred to by Black as the “Edge Motel,” is identified as the Florence Express Inn situated at 3024 TV Road, just off Interstate 95. It is the site of the Edge Bar and Grill.

FITSNews reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as the story develops.

UPDATE: The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has provided the report relating to this incident.

THE INCIDENT REPORT

