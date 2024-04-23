America Needs More Babies

Why I’m doing my part … and why you should, too.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

America’s birth rate continued its inexorable, decades-long decline in 2022, the last year for which data is available, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC data (.pdf) revealed a total of 3.66 million live births in 2022, representing “a nonsignificant decline from 2021.”

A significant decline is visible, however, in looking at data over the past two decades. According to the CDC, there were 14.3 live births per 1,000 Americans in 2007 – a number which plummeted to 11.1 in 2022. That’s a whopping 22.3 percent decline.

One person who cannot be blamed in any way, shape or form for this abysmal statistic? Me.

Well, not so much me as much as my beautiful, noble wife …

***

“Children are a heritage from the LORD. Offspring a reward from Him.” – Psalm 127:3. Welcome to the world, Frederick Charles Folks. We love our, Fritz. 4/22/2024. 10:17 p.m. EDT. 8 lbs 9 ounces. pic.twitter.com/ibciKj1zPG — Will Folks (@TheWillFolks) April 23, 2024

***

In addition to one child from before this time frame, my wife and I welcomed six children during the 2007-2022 period referenced above. And this week, we welcomed another baby boy into this wild world in which we live.

For those of you doing the math at home … that’s eight kids.

Crazy? Maybe … especially considering each child born in the United States immediately inherits a debt of $103,034 (and that’s just from its government). But the only chance we have at coming even close to paying off that debt is for our country to make more taxpayers – and for our government to start putting those taxpayers first again.

Nearly a decade ago, I wrote that “fewer babies means a contracted consumer economy moving forward – and yes, less taxpayer revenue to deal with the massive pile of debt that’s being accumulated by our current crop of ‘leaders’ in Washington, D.C.”

The new crop of leaders? Even worse …

“Bottom line? America’s plunging fertility rate is yet another indicator of the unsustainable nature of our country’s current trajectory,” I added.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Obviously, the unsustainability has only escalated in the intervening years – egged on by a culture which devalues life, decimates gender and seems intent on destroying the family unit (and its ability to survive economically).

We also live in a world in which the depth of sacrifice associated with giving and nurturing life – a life-defining responsibility in and of itself – is frowned upon and sacrificed on the altar of self-aggrandizing materialism.

I’m often asked: Why would you want to bring more children into this world? That’s easy: Because they are blessings. Gifts from God. A “heritage,” as the psalmist wrote. We love them, and they love each other.

They keep us humble, focused … self-less.

We also believe in addition to expanding the Kingdom of Heaven, each new child is an opportunity to change this world. To make it better. To give it hope. And yes, to contribute to the restoration of the American Republic, the nation that once created – and could create again if we only remember how to light the spark – a glow that “can truly light the world.”

So … the question isn’t “why are you bringing more children into the world?” The question is this:

Why aren’t you?

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

