Donald Trump And Lindsey Graham Spar Over Abortion

Former president Donald Trump and U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina exchanged barbs after Trump announced his support of states crafting their own abortion legislation earlier this week.

While Trump repeatedly bragged about how he was “able to kill Roe v. Wade” throughout his Republican partisan primary campaign, the former president announced his support of state level abortion regulation (as opposed to a federal abortion ban). In doing so, Trump disappointed both hardline conservatives who favor a federal abortion ban as well as Democratic operatives hoping bog his presidential bid down with the race’s most divisive issue.

In many ways Trump and Graham’s dust-up is a continuation of a battle between Graham – who controversially introduced legislation proposing a federal fifteen week abortion ban prior to the 2022 midterms – and conservatives who argued his efforts to protect the lives of those still in the womb were politically counterproductive.

Chris Mottola, a GOP strategist, told NBC News prior to the 2022 midterms that Graham’s bill “rips open a political sore.”

“The political environment was moving back to economic issues,” Mottola said. “It further nationalizes an issue that works against Republicans generically.”

South Carolina abortion protesters following the reversal of Roe in 2022 (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Mottola’s assessment of the extent to which the issue would motivate Democratic voters proved prescient, as the issue was the driving factor in the “red wave that wasn’t” two years ago.

Trump’s present triangulation indicates an ardent desire to avoid another abortion-driven electoral disaster for the GOP. Yet Graham stuck to his guns, defending a continued push for federal abortion legislation.

“I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue” Graham said in a press statement, adding he stands by his bill as “a national minimum standard limiting abortion at fifteen weeks.”

Notably, though, Graham has not reintroduced this legislation in the current legislative session.

No stranger to disagreements with Graham, Trump quickly returned fire on his Truth Social account, expressing concern Graham and his acolytes might cost Republicans another election.

“Many Good Republicans lost elections because of this Issue, and people like Lindsey Graham, that are unrelenting, are handing Democrats their dream of the House, Senate, and perhaps even the Presidency,” Trump wrote.

According to Trump, Graham should “study the 10th Amendment and States’ Rights” adding that once he does “he should proudly get on with helping Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS, rather than making it impossible for them to do so!”

Trump also took the credit (and the blame) for Graham’s re-election …

While Trump and Graham are ostensibly political allies, the two have had a rocky past. In 2015, Graham – while campaigning for the White House – told a CNN audience “there’s only one way to make America great again, tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” He proceeded to refer to Trump as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

As the 2016 Republican primary approached, Graham told Republicans if we “nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.”

At the time Trump replied in kind telling a South Carolina audience “I think Lindsey Graham is a disgrace, and I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States, and I don’t think he should run … other than that, I think he’s wonderful.”

As Trump ascended to power, though, Graham’s (public) outlook shifted – and the two became more politically aligned. However, the underlying tension between the pair has never been far from the surface. In fact, Graham was recently booed by Trump supporters as he took the stage following Trump’s South Carolina primary election victory.

(Click to View)

It’s too early to say whether Trump’s stance will prove electorally advantageous, but the abortion issue promises to continue arousing the passions of Americans at points all along the political spectrum as we approach the general election.

Count on FITSNews to provide continued coverage of the 2024 presidential election, as well as Palmetto State politician’s latest triangulations and Machiavellian machinations.

