North Charleston Releases Body Camera Footage From Incident Involving Councilman

The city of North Charleston, South Carolina released body-worn camera footage on Thursday (April 4, 2024) from one of its officers who was involved in an incident with a sitting city councilman earlier this year.

The incident – which our outlet reported on two weeks ago – involved noise complaints lodged on the evening of February 24, 2024 against The Montague Room, an “upscale restaurant/ lounge” in the city with ties to sitting councilman Jerome Heyward.

In the aftermath of our reporting on the incident, we submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for any body-worn camera footage in the department’s possession related to the noise complaint. As body-worn camera footage is inexplicably exempt from South Carolina’s FOIA law, however, the department was under no obligation to provide it to us.

Nonetheless, in the interests of transparency, North Charleston police chief Greg Gomes decided to make the footage public – posting it to social media in lieu of immediately responding to our FOIA.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“Our officer was found to have followed all department policies and procedures,” a statement accompanying the release of the footage noted. “We emphasize that this release is an exceptional action and does not indicate a shift in our standard policy regarding the release of body camera footage. This decision underscores our commitment to transparency and public trust, reflecting our intent to provide clear insights into this matter while upholding the integrity of our operations.”

The footage – which runs for approximately fourteen minutes – depicts an inebriated Heyward interacting with the responding officer, James Francis Ryan. It confirms, to the letter, details documented in the incident report (.pdf) prepared by Ryan in the aftermath of the encounter.

At the 1:50 mark of the video, Heyward – who identifies himself as the “boss” of the Montague Room – tells the officer he will handle the noise. He fails to do so, however.

This is a developing story … check back for updates …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

