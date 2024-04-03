Becky Hill Saga: Cleaning Bills Probed By Investigators

Former Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill is facing investigative scrutiny over multiple payments made to a county employee – ostensibly for the purpose of cleaning Hill’s house.

Hold up … what’s wrong with paying a county employee to clean one’s personal residence?

Nothing … unless taxpayers are footing the bill.

According to multiple sources familiar with the status of an ongoing S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation, Hill is in hot water after investigators obtained an email detailing six payments made at her direction to Colleton County bailiff Cashay Catterton.

These payments – made during the first three months of 2023 – totaled $950 and were purportedly for cleaning work done at the Colleton County courthouse during the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, proceedings which Hill’s office oversaw.

According to our sources, the email detailing these payments was sent to Hill by a county employee who was seeking invoices in the hopes of reconciling expenses. The message was not part of the massive trove of Hill emails released by this media outlet in December 2023.

Upon obtaining the email – and conducting a subsequent investigation into the payments – SLED brought Catterton in for questioning. Sources familiar with the interview indicated Catterton acknowledged being “paid to clean Becky’s house.”

Hill resigned from office last Monday (March 25, 2024) with nearly a year left to go on her term. Her announcement came not long after our media outlet reported that a multi-faceted criminal investigation into her had “picked up significant momentum in recent weeks.”

It’s not clear if the inquiries into Hill’s alleged taxpayer-funded housecleaning was part of that “momentum.”

According to Hill, her decision to step down was based on a desire to spend more time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Her attorney, Justin Bamberg, was adamant Hill’s resignation was “not in response – whatsoever – to anything going on with any investigation or anything of that nature.”

In addition to the alleged taxpayer-funded cleaning, Hill is also being investigated for allegations of jury tampering, abusing her position of public trust, obstructing justice and perjury. She has yet to be criminally charged in connection with any of these investigations, however her son – former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – was charged with wiretapping after “willfully and feloniously intercepting electronic phone communication.”

This alleged wiretapping was reportedly linked to an effort to keep his mother “abreast” of a pair of probes of Hill launched last summer by the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC).

