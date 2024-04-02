Internal Poll: Nancy Mace Opens Huge Lead Over GOP Challenger

Nancy Mace is crushing her establishment-backed rival by a commanding margin in the GOP primary race for South Carolina’s first congressional district, according to polling released by her campaign this week.

The second-term incumbent congresswoman enjoys a whopping 28 percentage point lead over her rival, former GOP gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton. That’s up from a 17 percentage point lead in February, according to a memo released by her campaign.

“The primary race is starting to show signs of ending before it ever really begins,” the memo (.pdf) noted.

According to the memo, Mace is ahead of Templeton by a 48-22 percent margin – a lead her pollsters expect to grow once word of her endorsement by former U.S. president Donald Trump begins to spread.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Trump, our audience will recall, tried to take Mace out in the 2022 GOP primary – but has since rallied to her banner.

“Mace has nearly double the favorables as Templeton, and has now earned the endorsement of President Donald Trump,” the memo noted. “Trump’s endorsement came before this recent poll, but data shows a percentage of the voting electorate still don’t know about it, which means when the Trump endorsement of Mace penetrates fully through the electorate, her primary election numbers will only go up.”

Mace is raising plenty of money to spread that message, too.

As previously noted, Mace drew the ire of the GOP establishment last year when she voted against a status quo spending bill – and the status quo politicians pushing it. As expected, these Swamp creatures are now targeting her for defeat – running a candidate against her who appears to have the backing of the entire Washington establishment.

***

RELATED | DONALD TRUMP BACKS NANCY MACE

***

According Mace’s campaign, the survey was conducted by Victory Opinion Research. This media outlet has requested cross tabs for a more detailed look at the data.

The memo noted Mace “has virtually identical numbers across the district, and among male and female voters, making her one of the few GOP elected officials without a gender gap.” It also reported her faring best among conservative voters – i.e. those most likely to show up “in what is expected to be a low-turnout primary election.”

South Carolina’s first congressional district encompasses parts of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Beaufort and counties in the Palmetto State’s Lowcountry. Mace, 46, captured this district from Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2020 and won it decisively over challenger Annie Andrews in 2022. She prevailed in contested primaries in both of those elections, too.

Partisan primaries in South Carolina are scheduled for June 11, 2024. If no candidate receives a majority of votes on the first ballot, a runoff election would be held two weeks later – on June 25, 2024. The general election – which does not feature any runoff races – is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

***

THE MEMO …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

