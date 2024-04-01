Joe Biden Doesn’t Remember Turning Easter Into Transgender Day

U.S. president Joe Biden was already reaping a whirlwind of bad publicity after his White House proclaimed this Sunday (March 31, 2024 – a.k.a. Easter Sunday) – as a national “Transgender Day of Visibility.” Biden went so far as to post the proclamation on X around the time most Americans were headed to church for Easter services.

“Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you,” Biden wrote. “You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity.”

The White House added transgender Americans were “part of the fabric of our nation” and, quoting Biden, were “loved … heard (and) understood.” Meanwhile, Biden noted on his campaign account that Sunday was a day to “celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know.”

“Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect,” Biden said.

***

The problem? (Well, aside from Biden thrusting this issue in the face of Christians on their holiest of days?)

As it turns out, he doesn’t remember doing it … or, alternately, wasn’t aware it had been done in his name.

During a terse exchange with reporters on Monday morning, Biden was asked to respond to criticism of his Easter proclamation – specifically to respond to comments made by U.S. House speaker Mike Johnson.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Johnson wrote on X. “Banning sacred truth and tradition — while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’ — is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

Questioned about Johnson’s comments, Biden referred to the speaker as “uninformed.”

“Uninformed how?” the reporter asked.

“I didn’t do that,” Biden responded.

Wait … huh?

Didn’t do … what?

This?

(Click to view)

Joe Biden (The White House)

Presidential apologists in the mainstream media sought to explain away the exchange – saying Biden was referring to the fact he wasn’t the one who established the “holiday” (that was former president Barack Obama). Or, they just ignored the exchange altogether.

Never mind that the reporter specifically asked Biden: “Speaker Johnson called it ‘outrageous’ that Easter Sunday was transgender day of visibility, what do you say to Speaker Johnson?”

That’s a pretty direct question … and a pretty daft deflection.

Honestly, I’m not sure which group of people should be more offended here: The Christians in whose faces Biden spat? Or the transgenders whose day of “visibility” he either disavowed or forgot about?

Maybe both …

At the time of his controversial proclamation, Biden’s approval rating per FiveThirtyEight‘s polling aggregate stood at 39.1 percent – with 55.3 percent disapproving of him. The incumbent president was also trailing his predecessor, Donald Trump, in multiple key swing states that he carried in the 2020 election. It’s hard to see Easter 2024 doing anything to improve his political positioning, but we’ll continue to keep tabs on this race as it advances.

***

***

