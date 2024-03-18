Skull Found In Rural South Carolina Positively Identified

A skull found in rural Colleton County, South Carolina in late January has been positively identified following an investigation by the Colleton County sheriff’s office and the local coroner.

Sources familiar with the situation say in addition to the positive identification of the skull, authorities were able to locate a full set of remains belonging to the late Gregory Donell Bodison of Round O, S.C.

Bodison, 62, was last seen on September 11, 2022 at his home in Round O – an unincorporated community located approximately seven-and-a-half miles northeast of Walterboro, S.C. Last January, Colleton deputies enlisted the support of the public in their efforts to find Bodison – deeming his disappearance “suspicious” due to his limited mobility. Searches of the area – including drone searchers – turned up nothing, while efforts to locate Bodison via financial transaction data or cell phone data also came up empty.

Bodison’s skull was reportedly found at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST on January 31, 2024 off of Jacksonboro Road near Round O – on a rural piece of property which is near his last known address. A woman walking her dog called 9-1-1 to report the discovery, sources familiar with the situation told our outlet.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Our media outlet referenced Bodison’s case in reporting on the discovery of the skull, but authorities told us at the time it could take weeks for them to make a positive identification.

They did that on Monday (March 18, 2024).

“Personal items located near the remains were connected to Mr. Bodison,” a release from the sheriff’s office noted. “Through an osteological examination, it was determined that the remains were most likely of a person of African ancestry and male. The identity of the remains were confirmed using the dental records of Mr. Bodison. There were no signs or evidence of trauma found during the examination and the cause and manner of death are undetermined.”

Investigators stated that while they are continuing to investigate, they do not believe foul play was involved.

Anyone with information related to Bodison’s death or disappearance is encouraged to call the Colleton sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

