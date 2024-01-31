Human Skull Unearthed In Rural South Carolina

Remains of a human skull were reportedly located in rural Colleton County, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an investigation by the Colleton County sheriff’s office and the local coroner’s office.

The skull was reportedly found at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday (January 31, 2024) by a woman whose dog dug it up near an unincorporated community known as Round O.

The woman called 9-1-1 to report the discovery, sources familiar with the situation told our outlet.

It’s not immediately clear whether authorities have located a body associated with the skull they recovered.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

