Prioleau Alexander: Refuting Another Anonymous Critic

If you’ve ever read the comments under my articles, you’re no doubt aware of all the anonymous loons taking the time to bed-wet themselves — anonymously of course.

On occasion they make insightful remarks, but it’s as rare as a Covid vaccine preventing Covid. In my recent piece about the Constitutional Crisis heating up in Texas, I explored the very real danger that could come from a showdown between Texas and the federal government regarding their disagreement over the tactics being used to prevent illegal aliens to cross the border. The feds have said, “You will comply with our orders.” Texas has said, “Make us.”

Texas ain’t NYC, and this isn’t a bunch of cult women and children jammed into a compound the ATF can burn alive. Not only that, but the Border Agents have made clear they have no intention of assisting the feds in interfering with Texas as it engages in “defensive war against an invasion.”

It’s that pesky Constitutional rights thing.

Anyway, some yo-yo named Frank decided to write a diatribe … I assume you don’t usually read this mentally divergent drivel, but it shows pretty clearly how quickly a libtard can hear a different point of view, then launch into some unhinged direction having nothing to do with the topic.

I’ll put Frank’s comments in bold:

“Why do all you wingnuts dream about Civil War?”

I don’t, but if you’d like to know why I’m concerned, I just provided an essay on the topic. Those on America’s right are fed up, yet we’ve remained peaceful — save for the unarmed, unplanned “insurrection” on January 6, 2021. You can only push a people so far before they strike back. George Floyd was the Left’s breaking point. We have not yet seen what “George Floyd” moment will do the same to the Right.

The peaceful nature of conservatives might be because we have jobs, and can’t take time off to burn down federal courthouses, police stations, and stores, loot buildings, shoot police officers and innocent bystanders, and tear down statues of Harriet Tubman. Maybe it’s because we, by nature, obey the law. I’ll address some of the additional issues below.

“Are you really that anxious to start killing people?”

No. I never mentioned that. I’d really like to just be left alone.

“Is it because you miss military service and you want an opportunity to kill people again?”

I’ll go out on a limb here, and bet you didn’t serve. Big surprise, Anonymous Frank.

“Why don’t you get it out of your system? Take your Assault Rifle down to Texas and pick off a few starving kids as they try to cross the Rio Grande. Maybe kill a couple of pregnant moms before they are caught in the razor wire and drowned. Maybe if you are a good enough shot you can blow the head off of a dad with a toddler on his back, without hitting the toddler.”

Those all sound like bad ideas you dreamed up… I say “dreamed up” because none of them have happened. But while we’re on the subject of killing babies, why do lefties approve of second and third-trimester abortions of healthy children?

I’m not sure about the whole starving children thing… this hasn’t been reported, even by the morons on The View. What has been reported is that thousands of unaccompanied children are being brought across the border and sold into sex slavery.

And I suppose I need further education on an assault rifle. A 30.06 bolt-action rifle outfitted with a match barrel can hit a man in the chest at 1,000 yards. Assault rifles — those scary black rifles — shoot a much smaller round, and have an effective range of 500 yards. You can survive a round fired by an “assault rifle.” A 30.06 round is like being hit by a train.

“These are invaders. Christ would want you to kill them.”

Can’t say I agree with that. Jesus demands compassion and love. And while I may believe man-made borders are a part of natural law, you obviously do not. That’s okay — we just disagree.

You, however, can do something about your beliefs. Please feel free to post a photo of the illegal immigrants you take into your home to feed, clothe, and employ. It would be most appreciated if you’d choose military-age men with neck and face tattoos.

“Are you really buying into that BS by the orange Putin lite that the DOJ, the FBI, and the CIA have been weaponized? It’s such garbage.”

But what about …

The roundly disproven Russia collusion hoax, orchestrated by the FBI, DOJ, and the Clinton campaign, which hounded President Trump for four years. James Comey knowingly lying to FISA courts, in order to obtain illegal warrants. The failure of the DOJ to prosecute any of the FBI “leaders” who perjured themselves when testifying before Congress. Peter Strzok’s email to his paramour that, “We won’t let him (Trump) win.” The Twitter Files, which proved beyond doubt that Twitter was taking direct marching orders from the White House. The FBI’s possession and suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop prior to the election. The letter signed by dozens of “former intelligence officials” stating the Hunter Biden computer was “Russian disinformation.” The CIA conducting a “bulk collection” program and searching through the resulting data for information about Americans. The FBI identifying parents protesting at school board meetings and military veterans as “potential domestic terrorists.” The ATF’s complete lack of action against Hunter Biden, who lied in writing on an application for a gun purchase. FBI pre-dawn raids of Trump allies charged with non-violent crimes. Hillary Clinton being found innocent of any crime after deleting 30,000 emails, bleaching her computer drives, and smashing staff cell phone with a hammer.

“Trump is a criminal. He stole government documents, lied about having them, and then tried to obstruct justice by hiding them.”

This has not been proven. Trump had the documents (which he claims he declassified) locked in a secured room, in a facility with security guards. Joe Biden, on the other hand, was discovered to have had for years classified documents in two locations—one of which was in his unlocked garage, readily available to his crackhead son.

If Trump is guilty, so is Biden. But the corrupt DOJ has covered for Biden.

“He tried to overturn an election with lies and then by force.”

His statement to the crowd was to protest “peacefully and patriotically.” This is hardly shouting “Fire!” in a crowded movie theater.

I understand (but do not agree) with the idea that he lied about the election being stolen, as no real proof has been offered in court. To learn more, perhaps watch the documentary 2,000 Mules. My guess is you will not; the Right listens to the opposition before arguing a point, demonstrated by the fact I read your drivel. The Left simply gobbles up the party narrative.

“He lied on bank financial statements and tax returns.”

He has been investigated ad nauseum regarding his tax returns, and no charges have been filed.

In the bogus lawsuit regarding his loan applications, it is no different than you going to get an equity loan, and telling the bank your home is worth $200,000, providing a contract insisting they do the proper due diligence, and they respond, “Nah, we trust you.” After paying back the entire equity loan, you are then charged with fraud.

“No one is going after him for any other reason. Give me one example of any of these agencies going after someone who did not commit a crime. You can’t.”

New York passed a new law enabling so-called sex assault “victims” to press charges after the statute of limitations. Trump was then convicted of “sexual assault” by a kangaroo court … but never sentenced to jail? After being sued by the insane woman in question, who said “rape is sexy” on national TV, his defense team was prohibited from offering evidence that the crime was never committed. To date, she is the only woman who’s taken advantage of the new law.

Trump has been charged in Georgia for racketeering, conspiracy, and attempting to overturn an election … by a woman who gave a TV lawyer (who’d never tried a felony case) $1,000,000 to prosecute Trump, a TV lawyer who was her lover, who then took her on lavish vacations.

Dozens of January 6, 2021 protestors – guilty of nothing more than being stupid and misdemeanor trespassing – have been sentenced to prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for trafficking children to … no one. No men have even been tried for their complicity.

Need I remind you again of the biggest crime Trump didn’t commit, which was colluding with Russia?

“No one is cancelling conservatism.”

Actually, that’s all that’s been going on the nation since George Floyd was murdered: Constitutionally-protected “hate speech” is a crime. Drag queen story hours are everywhere, featuring perverts who put children in their laps. Schools are secretly helping confused children permanently change their body chemistry. There are books in middle-school that describe anal rape. The government forced vaccinations with a scam drug (98 percent of Americans, likely you included, have refused the latest “vaccine”). Unconstitutional DEI policies are everywhere — but now imploding, of course. Companies are allowed to ignore their legal fiduciary responsibility to shareholders by investing based on ESG ratings. Oh, and for a laugh, let’s not forget Snow White and the seven … magical creatures?

Canceling conservatism has been an agenda for the mainstream media, the DNC, and the Deep State for years—perhaps decades. I hasten to add that, if you’re a liberal, canceling conservatism is the point. You want to press your point of view on the opposition. We want to press our point of view on you. Both sides want to win the culture and political wars, dumbass.

“You and I will never agree on what “conservative” is but for your purposes, no one is telling you can’t hate gay people, Mexicans, minorities, Muslims, and Jews. (Yes, we all know the right hates Jews. There were neo-Nazis openly walking around CPAC this year and they all support Trump.)”

I’m pretty sure it isn’t Republicans marching on college campuses chanting, “Kill the Jews.” I’m pretty sure Trump moved the embassy to Jerusalem. Biden is actually losing support in his own party for his correct and righteous stand on supporting Israel. (FYI, us Zionists and conservatives are enjoying a belly laugh over that).

“No one is taking your guns.”

Only because we have them, and the government fears us.

“No one is making you buy an electric car.”

No, but the Feds are spending tens of billions of our tax dollars to support the EV industry — which is failing spectacularly.

“No one is telling you you (sic) can’t do anything that does not hurt other people. Tell me, what exactly do you want to do that you could do 30 years ago, but the government won’t let you do today?”

People got fired from governmental and military positions for refusing the vax.

My doctor was told in writing he would have his board certification yanked if he prescribed hydroxychloroquine as a Covid drug. (It’s worth noting he wouldn’t suffer any consequences if he prescribed saline water).

I can be legally fired for calling a man “him.”

I cannot live in a country with protected borders.

A law has been passed requiring the military to use my tax dollars to “sexually transition” people.

The list of these items is so stupidly long, I won’t continue.

“And taxes, really? We have historically low taxes. They could even be lower but your buddy Trump had to give away trillions of dollars in tax cuts to giant multi-national corporations and billionaires.”

I didn’t mention taxes, but…

I pay 30 percent taxes on the money I make. I then pay taxes when I spend that money. I pay taxes if I invest my money, then make money. I pay taxes for the right to own my home and car. I pay tax-fees to register my car, hunt, fish, use national parks we the people own, and not listen to NPR. I pay taxes for gasoline, and taxes for my usage of phones, water, electricity, sewer, hotels, air travel and toll roads. I pay taxes used to abort women’s babies, and to send money to nations that call us the Great Satan.

Our “historically low” taxes are squandered by the parliament of whores in DC. For what we as American’s receive “in return,” and still have $34 trillion dollars in debt, those taxes are outrageous.

If you need a lesson on why corporations move to countries with the lowest corporate tax rates, you’ll need to read up on it.

“That is why we have a soaring debt, and it’s less under Biden than under Trump.”

Actually, we have soaring debt because Congress is filled with corrupt sociopaths (on both sides) who do not care the debt will collapse the Republic in your children’s lifetime. It is a mathematical certainty.

“In the meantime, the Stock Market is at a record high, unemployment is at a 40-year low, GDP is up, the Trade deficit is down, and manufacturing is returning to the US at a record pace.”

I’ll give you that — Bidenomics is working great, especially for the working poor. Who cares if we gave up energy independence, and they were paying $5 a gallon for gas. Too bad, deplorables, blacks, and Latinos.

“Finally, I will never understand how you and all those idiots that worship Trump can support a man who called our war dead losers and suckers.”

Good point —I always trust the word of a “staffer” who hates his boss.

“And one more point. If the SCOTUS rules, as Trump has argued, that the President of the United States can kill anyone he wants to, and do anything he wants, so long as 34 Senators refuse to convict him in an impeachment trial.”

That’s too stupid to respond to.

“I expect Biden to do the right thing for this Country.”

Me, too. I expect he’ll step out the race so the Democrats can run someone who doesn’t shake hands with the air, doesn’t have to led off the stage by his wife, and can hold a press conference.

So, Anonymous Frank, you got your moment in the sun. I look forward to more of your unhinged babbling. Perhaps you’ll get some buddies to counter-refute all the silliness I just shot down. If nothing else, it will be entertaining.

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor.

