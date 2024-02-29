Prioleau Alexander: Don’t Forget About Texas

What is perhaps the most important story in American history since 1861 is unfolding, but for some reason is being largely ignored by the American media. If I had to guess, I’d say it’s because the story is unfolding in slow-motion, and Taylor Swift’s sex life is far more important to the average American.

The story is this:

Recently, the state of Texas gave up on the federal government’s hapless policies regarding the open border, and stepped in to take the steps needed to repel the drug dealers, gang members, convicted felons, and terrorists intermingled with the civilian illegal immigrants.

Texas’ claim is that it has a Constitutional right to practice “defensive war” in order to protect its borders during an invasion.

Joe Biden sued the state of Texas, and SCOTUS offered a weak ruling that Texas couldn’t interfere with the Federal government’s border policies.

Texas has replied essentially, “We have no intention of obeying the proclamation of the federal Supreme Court, when our rights as a state are so clearly stated in the Constitution.”

This legal concept is called “nullification,” and was brilliantly argued two centuries ago by John C. Calhoun. In layman’s terms, he wrote …

“All the states signed a contract, and the contract is clear. If you pass a law that is violation of that contract, we’ll simply nullify it.”

Is this a winning legal argument? Not the last time it was used.

(Click to view)

So, Texas has moved forward with its own plans …

The “federal officers” in the mix — the US Border Patrol — have issued a statement through their union that there is no one among “the rank-and-file agents” who have any intention of interfering with Texas’ border policies and defensive war, and certainly won’t follow orders to forcibly stop those efforts.

This is a Constitutional crisis. The real kind. The very serious kind.

I’ve written in the past about my inability to envision a second War Between the States breaking out in America. While we are certainly politically divided enough to cause one, the issue is the lack of any sort of Mason-Dixon Line. Red States intermingle with blue. Cities across the nation are filled with people of assorted backgrounds and political views. Charleston County is blue, while its Congressional District is red. Except for small towns, there’s very little “unity” within the public at large.

I just couldn’t figure out how a hot war would break out.

But, of course, I forgot about Texas.

Most Texans live by the code articulated by John Wayne’s character in the movie The Shootist:

I won’t be wronged, I won’t be insulted, and I won’t be laid a hand on. I don’t do these things to other people, and I require the same from them.

While I’d say that applies to most native sons of the South, when it comes to Texans … well, they’re a breed apart. They were once their own nation, and they’re quick to remind you of it if you forget.

What happens now? Both sides have thrown down the gauntlet, and someone will have to back down. I bet a dollar that “someone” won’t be Texas. We literally have a state telling the Feds, “You’re not the boss of us,” while the Feds have pronounced, “You will bend the knee before us.”

Americans on the left are saying, “You can’t just ignore a ruling passed by the Supreme Court.”

Texans are saying, “Hold my beer.”

Meanwhile, twenty-five other states are saying, “If you need more ice, beer, ammo, whatever — just text me.”

From here, there are only a few scenarios that can unfold:

The Biden administration will attempt to federalize the Texas National Guard, which will prove to be a comedic disaster. Their guardsmen are Texans to a man, and will refuse. The Federal government will look like a joke — because it is, of course.

Next stop, the wannabe-military SWAT elements of all the ABC agencies could arrive. Given this ain’t women and children holed up in a cult compound in Waco, and they won’t be able to murder everyone inside a contained space, they’ll be a laughable presence. The feds may try to deploy Navy Seals — but Seals are the world’s best at cutting throats behind enemy lines — not fighting a legit infantry battle against 10,000,000 pissed-off Texans.

Biden could activate the Insurrection Act, which would enable him to use US military forces. The men in our standing military would refuse the order as well. They may have sworn to defend America from all enemies, foreign and domestic … but the troops aren’t robots. Yes, careerist Generals are, but they don’t pull the triggers. The kids who do the killing won’t view Texans trying to stop an invasion of their state as a domestic enemy … they’ll no doubt show up and set up tents and paint rocks green, but they’ll never fire their weapons.

Texas could back down, and attempt to save face by claiming they drew attention to the crisis, which was their point all along. This is possible, but not likely.

The Federal government could simply withdraw from their efforts, which is what they wisely did during the 2014 Cliven Bundy standoff in Nevada. The mainstream media would position Biden as a hero and peacekeeper, then shortly thereafter bury the story. This, of course, is what they did in the wake of the disastrous and murderous retreat from Afghanistan.

This is all exacerbated by the fact Conservative Americans are done with this all. And it’s not just the weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, and CIA. It’s not just a mainstream media demanding we ignore our lying eyes and ears. It’s not just the illegal prosecution of a former President. It’s not just mutilating children without their parents’ consent. It’s not just a national debt that will collapse the Republic. It’s not just the woke culture and the cancellation of all things conservative. It’s not just the destruction of the economy in the name of the global warming hoax. It’s not just the pro-Hamas crowd screaming, “Death to the Jews.” It’s not just the trillions being poured into the “War on Poverty” scam, that does nothing but force poor Americans to further rely on the government.

(Click to view)

No, we’ve been able to keep a lid on things, despite all that.

What makes this dangerous is that conservatives no longer believe they are represented by anyone. Our congressional representation is a joke. The “Republicans” in Congress are so hopelessly pathetic, they couldn’t get Trump’s wall built when they controlled Congress. THE WALL. Something 99 percent of their constituents wanted.

Why? Because they aren’t conservatives. Every congressional Democrat is a liberal willing to vote for any party issue no matter how absurd. Conversely, the majority of Republicans are waffling milquetoasts, willing to sell out their supposed political philosophy for an afternoon of bottomless mimosas.

We’ve been here before, with England: Taxation without representation. A nation of men, pissed off that they’re being governed from afar by a group of poofters unwilling to consider their interests. A nation ready to throw of the yoke of tyranny, even at the cost of blood.

“What the American people cannot see is how volatile this situation is…”

We’ve been here before again, in 1860: Crushing taxes to pay for projects elsewhere. A belief in states’ rights. Federal officers refusing to bear arms against a cause they feel is righteous. A region comprised of people raised in a “Don’t Tread on Me” culture, where personal honor is real, not a punch line. Growing fury about being governed by men — left and right — who view us as useless eaters and useful idiots.

What the American people cannot see is how volatile this situation is. We’ve all been thinking a war between the states would be impossible, because of the reasons I outlined earlier. We’ve been thinking our philosophical divides would always be handled at the polling place. We’ve just assumed the dogs would bark, but the caravan would roll on.

But we forgot about Texas …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

