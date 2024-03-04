South Carolina Senator Won’t Run Again In 2024

South Carolina state senator Thomas McElveen will not seek another term in office in 2024, according to a news release from his campaign.

McElveen, 46, of Sumter, S.C. is in the final year of his third term representing S.C. Senate District 35 (.pdf) – which includes parts of Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Richland counties.

“Following much careful reflection, heartfelt discussions with loved ones, and plenty of prayer, it has become clear to me that the time and the season have now come for me to step away from the South Carolina General Assembly and to be even more present for my children at home as they grow and begin to pursue their own interests and passions,” McElveen said.

McElveen was elected in 2012 and took office at the age of 34, making him the youngest member of the Senate at the time. He described his tenure in office as one filled with advocacy on behalf of “bipartisan collaboration, rural communities, environmental conservation, and military-friendly legislation.”

McElveen easily won a Democratic primary for this seat in June 2012 after incumbent Phil Leventis declined to seek a ninth term in office. He defeated Republican challenger Tony Barwick in the general election that November – drawing 54.78 percent of the vote.

Neither Democrat nor Republican challenged him in either the 2016 nor 2020 election cycles – nor were there any rumblings of McElveen facing credible opposition in 2024.

McElveen’s release noted that while his time in the legislature was ending, “his commitment to serving South Carolina remains unwavering.” He also vowed to provide “support and guidance to his successor” so as to ensure a “smooth transition and the continuation of the district’s recent successes well into the future.”

McElveen is the second senator to announce that he is not running in 2024. Back in January, state senator Nikki Setzler announced he would not seek a twelfth four-year term representing S.C. Senate District 26 (.pdf).

This is a developing story … please check back for updated information.

