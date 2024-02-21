South Carolina Lottery Slammed By Auditors

In the interest of full disclosure, I have never been a fan of the South Carolina “education” lottery. For starters, it is a government-enacted, government-run, government-protected gambling monopoly – one “conservative” Palmetto State politicians profit from and, therefore, are disinclined to surrender.

“Sanctimonious state lawmakers continue to rail against the ‘evils’ of gambling while they simultaneously run a state-sanctioned gambling ring,” I noted last fall.

By clinging to this hypocritical monopoly, these two-faced elected officials are depriving the state of a much larger influx of cash – and jobs. My news outlet has called for the lifting of this prohibition on multiple occasions – in multiple ways – but so far lawmakers have failed to heed this counsel. Indeed, they continue cracking down on the competition.

The other reason I loathe the lottery? It has utterly failed to improve public education in the Palmetto State. If anything, the national standing of South Carolina’s government-run schools has actually gotten worse since it was enacted.

When it was first approved by South Carolina voters a quarter century ago, pro-lottery politicians used yellow school buses emblazoned with the slogan “Lottery = Education” to sell the measure. Accordingly, most voters assumed the money collected by the program would be routed to the classrooms of their local K-12 schools. Instead, it has gone almost exclusively toward state’s bloated, duplicative, increasingly “woke” system of higher education.

Which, incidentally, should have been privatized decades ago …

This week, the lottery came under the microscope of the S.C. Legislative Audit Council (SCLAC), an entity which conducts “independent, objective performance audits of state agencies and programs” at the request of lawmakers.

According to a “limited review” of the lottery, it has failed spectacularly in monitoring the integrity of its operations – notably as it relates to allegations of retailer misconduct. Five of South Carolina’s forty-six counties had never been on the receiving end of an undercover compliance visit, according to the audit (.pdf) – while another thirteen counties had not had a single undercover compliance visit since 2019.

Lottery officials originally claimed only one county – Hampton – had not received an undercover compliance visit.

“Failing to frequently conduct undercover retailer compliance visits and failing to ensure that every retailer has been visited for an undercover retailer compliance visit over a period of time may limit the agency’s ability to detect, and possibly prevent, retailer misconduct,” auditors concluded.

The lottery also fails to “adequately document the actions it takes to address retailer misconduct, nor does it use a centralized case management system to track retailer misconduct investigations.”

According to the audit, the agency was “unable to provide evidence that (it) tracked any conditions it imposed” in connection with “suspected retailer misconduct, contract compliance violations, and reports of missing lottery tickets.”

Indeed, lottery officials could not cite any follow-up action in “nearly half of the lottery retailers (which were) investigated for reports of missing tickets or suspected retailer misconduct,” according to the audit.

“Not tracking or enforcing the conditions the agency imposes to address retailer misconduct jeopardizes the integrity of the lottery,” auditors concluded.

Speaking of lax oversight, lottery officials have implemented precisely two of the forty (40) recommendations SCLAC auditors advanced in reports published in 2018 and 2019.

In a lengthy response to the audit, lottery officials rebuked its findings as “disheartening and inaccurate,” referring to SCLAC’s processes as “fundamentally flawed” and its report “replete with factual errors that directly lead to inaccurate findings and recommendations.”

“It is impossible for (us) to identify all of the misconceptions in this report in the space permitted,” lottery officials wrote.

South Carolina has an estimated 4,170 lottery retailers. According to the agency, it has delivered more than $7.8 billion in revenue to the state – of which $6.5 billion has gone to higher ed and $1.1 billion has gone to K-12. To view the audit findings – and the agency’s response – click the link below.

