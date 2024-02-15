Medical Cannabis Bill Clears South Carolina Senate

For the second time in three years, the South Carolina Senate has approved a sweeping medical cannabis bill – one which would create a heavily regulated medical marijuana program in the Palmetto State. Under the proposed legislation, S. 423, pharmacists would oversee the distribution of cannabis to select patients based upon the recommendation of their physician.

Per the terms of the bill, patients deemed qualified based on their medical diagnoses would be granted legal access to cannabis via a network of licensed dispensaries. As I noted earlier this month, tens of thousands of South Carolinians dealing with conditions such as epilepsy, neurological disorders, chronic pain, PTSD, intense nausea and other side effects accompanying chemotherapy have waited more than a decade for this bill to become law.

Those of us watching the state’s opioid epidemic unfold are also eager to see an alternative to these dangerous, highly addictive pain management “medications.”

***

Thirty-eight other states have already decriminalized marijuana for medical use, putting South Carolina behind the curve on this issue. However, the lead sponsor of this legislation – state senator Tom Davis – hailed the “Compassionate Care Act” as a model bill for the rest of the country.

“I think when this bill passes — and I hope it does pass — it’s going to be the template for any state that truly simply wants to empower doctors and empower patients and doesn’t want to go down the slippery slope (toward recreational use),” Davis said during a protracted floor debate on his bill. “I think it can actually be used by several states that maybe regret their decision to allow recreational use, or they may be looking to tighten up their medical laws so that it becomes something more stringent.”

Davis has been fighting to decriminalize cannabis for medical purposes for more than a decade. He has been hailed by supporters and opponents alike for his statesmanship in advancing the bill.

***

Say what you will about @SenTomDavisSC but even his opponents clearly respect him and his principled advocacy on issues. We certainly respect his willingness to engage on those rare occasions we have been critical of him. It's the difference between politics and statesmanship. pic.twitter.com/xfLk1glZfN — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 9, 2024

***

As the bill cleared the Senate, Davis received a standing ovation from his colleagues.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved the decriminalization measure by a 24–19 vote with thirteen Republicans, ten Democrats and one independent supporting it – a definitional bipartisan bill. For those of you interested in seeing the roll call on the final passage of the bill, click here (.pdf).

Make no mistake: This is one of the pieces of legislation our media outlet will be scoring in an attempt to show which South Carolina lawmakers are standing up for freedom and free markets at the S.C. State House. And while the bill could have certainly gone further, a “nay” vote on it is simply incompatible with any conception of liberty.

A previous version of medical marijuana legalization passed the Senate in 2022 by an overwhelming bipartisan margin, but it was killed in the S.C. House of Representatives. So-called “Republican” leaders in the House – led by speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope – resorted to procedural gimmickry to block a vote on the bill.

(Click to view)

(FITSNews/ YouTube)

Pope and his allies were forced to kill the bill via gimmick because they knew it would pass if they held a vote on it …

Davis’ newest bill removed a revenue-raising component cited by House leaders as their reason for blocking the measure two years ago. In South Carolina, bills which raise revenue as their “primary purpose” must originate in the House, not the Senate. Davis’ bill clearly did not fit this “primary purpose” definition, but Pope and his allies used it as an excuse to rule it “out of order” nonetheless.

Davis has reportedly received assurances from S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith that his new bill will not suffer the same fate this year, however there are rumblings within the GOP-controlled chamber that opponents of medical marijuana are looking for another “gimmick” to use as a roadblock.

Others are expressing concern as to whether Smith will be pressured into not scheduling a vote on the bill …

This is ridiculous. People want this bill. Patients need this bill. South Carolina politicians have delayed its passage for far too long. House leaders need to stop screwing around and schedule a vote on S. 423 immediately.

Promises have been made … it’s time for them to be kept.

***

***

