Ken Ard: Choose Necessary Disruption Over Controlled ‘Normalcy’

by KEN ARD

In 1981 Phil Collins introduced America to one of the most iconic drum fills of all time. “In The Air Tonight” was and is still badass. It should come with a warning label that attempting to play air drums while listening could result in rotator cuff injury. But before Collins’s great drum work there’s a lyric that says, “Well, I was there and I saw what you did. I saw it with my own two eyes.”

That’s how I feel when I see Nikki Haley on the national stage. Nikki burst onto the national scene in 2010 when she was elected Governor of South Carolina. She received 690,525 votes in the general election defeating democrat Vincent Sheheen. In that exact same election, yours truly got 735,089 votes. Governor Haley took advantage of the opportunity and is now one of two candidates vying for the GOP nomination for POTUS in her home state. I screwed up, made a mess, owned it the best way I knew how – and remain optimistic for an appointment as Ambassador to Pawleys Island, S.C. Hope springs eternal.

“I saw it with my own two eyes” are not just lyrics in a legendary rock anthem. I saw Nikki give a years worth of campaign speeches. I saw Nikki struggle early in our primary with fundraising and lagging poll numbers. I saw Sarah Palin endorse Nikki at the crescendo of the Tea Party movement and I watched her campaign come to life and her eventually dispense of other quality candidates in winning the governorship in dramatic fashion. I saw it with my own two eyes. Up close and personal.

Nikki impressed me as disciplined and ambitious from the start. I wasn’t around long enough to give an honest evaluation on how good or bad her leadership was. But I knew her future would include assignments and interests outside the friendly confines of the Palmetto state. And here we are, the former Governor of South Carolina is the last person standing in the way of Donald Trump’s unlikely comeback.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Donald Trump is a disruptor. Nikki Haley is not. Trump will destabilize Washington D.C. Haley will not. Establishment elites are freaked out that Trump may win again. The establishment and elites are largely funding Haley’s campaign. Trump is uncontrollable. Haley will be controlled. One is the candidate of the voters, the other is the candidate of the donors. The two campaigns are literally asymmetric.

There’s great discussion about Haley being a more “normal” candidate than Trump and for America to regain its status in the world we must choose “normalcy.” I guess that depends on what your definition of “normal” is. Is it normal to be more concerned about the Ukraine-Russia border than our own southern border? Is it normal to force someone to take an experimental drug before they’re allowed to travel on an airplane or go back to work? Is it normal to increase the M2 money supply from $15 trillion to $22 trillion dollars and create crippling inflation that has made the American dream unaffordable to most working men and women? Is it normal to allow a minor child to enter into a medical contract to have their genitalia mutilated without parental consent? Is it normal to borrow and spend a trillion dollars and fund programs that benefit the very wealthy or very poor? Is it normal to allow thieves to not be charged with theft if what they’ve stolen is below a certain dollar value? Is it normal to incentivize auto manufacturers to build cars that consumers don’t want? Is it normal to state publicly that we are to “decarbonize” our economy by 2035 despite the fact that burning fossil fuels has improved the quality of life for billions of humans around the world? Is it normal to censor people’s free speech because powerful people feel entitled to control the narrative? Is it normal to weaponize our judicial system to keep a persons name off the ballot that millions and millions of Americans wish to vote for?

None of this is normal. it’s insanity – and it’s perpetuated by elites and insiders who seek more control, more influence, and ultimately more wealth and power. They’ve built a monstrosity of a machine and they view Donald Trump as someone they can’t control or trust in maintaining the status quo. They see Haley in just the opposite light.

I can’t defend everything Donald Trump says or does. But I do emphatically defend what he symbolizes: A disruption. Maybe even instability. He’s not a threat to democracy but rather an indictment of the failed globalist, interventionist elites that have promoted endless wars and dreadful trade deals. And sold the average American down the river.

Our nations greatest political theorist, Thomas Jefferson, once said, “I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical.” Jefferson believed in a government of the people, for the people, and by the people. A Constitutional Republic that empowers the American worker, the American family, and the American way of life. I was Nikki Haley’s Lt Governor for a brief period over a decade ago. I have no ill will and I wish her the best moving forward. But this moment requires something unique and different. And she’s simply not that. I’m voting for Donald Trump, and I hope you will.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Ken Ard is a native of Pamplico, S.C. The 88th lieutenant governor of the Palmetto State, he is the host of Wake Up Carolina on WFRK 95.3 in Florence, S.C. and the ‘No Stop Lights‘ podcast. His column, reprinted with permission, originally appeared here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

