Becky Hill Investigation, Murdaugh Sentencing, Nikki Haley On The Move – Week In Review 12/2/2023

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Beaufort County, South Carolina courtroom this week to receive his 27-year sentence on a multitude of state financial crimes to which he pleaded guilty last month.

But Murdaugh’s plea hearing – which drew the eyes of the nation back to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga – was far from the real news in this still-unfolding narrative.

As Jenn Wood and I broke down extensively in this week’s edition of our Week In Review, this story moved forward on a couple of key fronts. First, the hunt for Murdaugh’s alleged “missing millions” is ramping up. As we exclusively reported, efforts to locate potentially millions of dollars Murdaugh is believed to have hidden are intensifying – with attorneys at his former law firm zeroing in on several trips Murdaugh made to the Bahamas and to South America.

Since the publication of our report this week, we learned of several additional trips Murdaugh made out of the country … including trips taken after the double homicide of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh ib

Speaking of those murders, Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial gained steam this week as our media outlet dug deeper into a pair of ethics complaints leveled against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

You can read those reports here and (more specifically) here.

What significance do they potentially hold for Murdaugh?

Jenn and I walk our audience through all of the possible implications …

Finally, I address a big week on the 2024 presidential primary front – including a huge national endorsement secured by former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. As much as Haley’s presidential bid is anathema to those who would credibly espouse true conservative principles, she is undeniably the candidate on the move in the battle to challenge former president Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

Her endorsement by AFP Action – the political arm of national grassroots activist organization Americans for Prosperity – is the latest evidence of Haley’s momentum. In addition to reporting on this endorsement, we joined AFP Action volunteers on the ground in South Carolina to get a sense of the impact of this endorsement on “First in the South” voters.

