Nikki Haley Lands Major National Endorsement

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley‘s recent momentum continued this week when the political action wing of one of the nation’s largest conservative advocacy groups endorsed her candidacy for president.

AFP Action – which is affiliated with Americans for Prosperity – endorsed Haley’s presidential bid on Tuesday, choosing her over Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

In addition to its nationwide presence, AFP has been very active in the Palmetto State – where Haley served as a state representative from 2004-2010 and as governor from 2011-2017. She resigned her office after former U.S. president Donald Trump named her as his ambassador to the United Nations.

“Nikki Haley represents a new generation of conservative leaders who will solve the tough problems and lead our country forward,” the group wrote on X. “Her positive vision for America is what we desperately need. That’s why we’re proud to endorse Nikki Haley for President!”

Haley welcomed the group’s backing.

“I’m honored to have the support of AFP Action,” Haley responded. “Including its millions of grassroots members all across the country. This election is a choice between freedom and socialism, individual liberty and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt. We have a country to save.”

AFP-Action’s endorsement comes at a pivotal moment in the Republican presidential primary – which at the moment appears to be a foregone conclusion.

