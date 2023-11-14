South Carolina Freedom Caucus Leader Could Challenge William Timmons

South Carolina state representative Adam Morgan – chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus – has scheduled a “special announcement event” in Greer, S.C. this week, according to an advisory issued by his supporters. Neither Morgan nor his representatives would confirm the substance of the upcoming event, but the 34-year-old state legislator is widely expected to announce he is running for the U.S. Congress against embattled third-term incumbent William Timmons.

Morgan – a music executive from Taylors, S.C. – will address his supporters at the Historic Greer Depot this Thursday (November 16, 2023) at 6:45 p.m. EST. Those interested in attending the event can register here.

Assuming Morgan throws his hat in the ring, his candidacy against Timmons would mark one of the highest profile intra-party battles of the 2024 Republican primary season – an election cycle in which multiple conservative candidates are expected to challenge centrist GOP officials.

Timmons, 39, has represented South Carolina’s fourth congressional district since January 2019 – doing little to distinguish himself over that time. For the past seventeen months, he has been at the epicenter of one of the Palmetto State’s messiest sex scandals – a scandal which, incidentally, is 100 percent of his own making.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

To recap: Timmons self-started what I refer to as the ‘Days of our Congressman’ drama last spring when he issued an unsolicited, 18-word “prayers and privacy” statement to this media outlet. Timmons’ statement was provided in response to rumors of his affair with a self-styled Upstate socialite, Paula Dhier. As noted on several prior occasions, this news outlet did not request a statement from Timmons regarding his mistress – and never indicated we had any plans to cover their tryst. In fact, FITSNews generally eschews reporting on affairs unless they involve misspent tax dollars, abuse of office, attendant criminality or some glaring, over-the-top hypocrisy on the part of the elected official in question – something Timmons’ team knew full well.

The apparent goal of Timmons’ preemptive statement? Exposing his affair with Dhier so he could torpedo his marriage, sources familiar with the situation say. The congressman quickly lost control of the narrative, though, and shortly thereafter saw it completely escape from his grasp.

The drama waxed and waned for months as Timmons – whose family is an Upstate institution – dodged bad press, potential disinheritance and congressional ethics inquiries.

More recently, Timmons was implicated in an effort to manipulate the family court proceedings between his mistress and her ex-husband, Upstate developer Ron Rallis.

Expect that meddling to factor prominently in his reelection bid …

Dhier’s affair with Timmons reportedly began in 2021 when she was living off-and-on with various members of the Timmons family – including the congressman and his ex-wife, Sarah Timmons. Dhier and Sarah Timmons were longtime friends – “best friends” of more than seven years, in fact – according to multiple sources familiar with the status of their relationship. The Timmons jointly announced their separation last fall – and yes, that case file is sealed from public view.

(Click to view)

U.S. congressman William Timmons alongside former president Donald Trump. (Facebook)

Timmons limped to an unimpressive primary win over a trio of comparatively unknown challengers in the 2022 GOP primary. Even with the endorsement of former U.S. president Donald Trump – whose 2024 candidacy Timmons has already endorsed – the prosecutor-turned-politician received just 52.69 percent of the primary vote.

Worth recalling? Timmons issued his unsolicited “prayers and privacy” statement to this media outlet less than two weeks after his underwhelming primary win.

While Timmons has been busy dealing with the fallout from his sex scandal, Morgan has been at the helm of a robust movement to transform the S.C. General Assembly from America’s most liberal GOP legislature to a body that more closely mirrors the will of Palmetto State voters.

To say nothing of one which governs in a manner consistent with its stated principles and campaign promises …

That campaign has not been an easy one. Earlier this year, “Republican” leaders in the S.C. House of Representatives expelled Freedom Caucus members from the party after they refused to sign a “loyalty oath” intended to muzzle them from calling attention to the atrocious voting records of their moderate colleagues. Morgan and other Freedom Caucus members have since been targeted in their districts by dark money mailings.

Undeterred, the group’s leaders have kept the pressure up – and recently won a huge victory over the “Republican” establishment in federal court.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience apprised of Morgan’s announcement … as well as the broader battle between conservatives and establishment “Republicans” ahead of the June 11, 2024 partisan primary elections.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

