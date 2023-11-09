Former South Carolina Football Star Arrested For Threatening Killing Spree

A former Georgia Southern linebacker was apprehended by authorities in Hampton County, South Carolina this week after threatening on social media to go on a “killing spree.” Twenty-five-year-old Reivyn N’tori Delesline was once a star high school athlete with unlimited potential. He is now being held at the Hampton County detention center after making graphic threats on social media that led to the lockdown of a local elementary school.

“Any and all threats are taken seriously and investigated immediately,” Hampton County sheriff Anthony Russell said in a statement addressing the arrest of Delesline.

Russell added Delesline’s swift apprehension underscored his agency’s “dedication to swiftly addressing potential threats within the community.”

Earlier this week, Delesline – using the alias “Taco Runts” – threatened to go on a killing spree in his hometown of Brunson, S.C.

“Mark My F*cking Words,” he began in the ominous message, which was posted to his Facebook page.

(Click to view)

Reivyn N’tori Delesline (Hampton County)

“I vow that if I kill one person in Brunson, I will go on a killing spree and I will show no mercy,” Delesline continued. “If I have enough time I will decapitate all my victims. For the slow ones, that means I will cut your heads off after I release your soul from the captivity of your body. This is what I, Reivyn N’Tori Delesline (in right mind) declare, vow and promise.”

“You can screenshot this as evidence if you want, but by the time it’s used as evidence I will either dead or my body count will be through the roof and the population of Brunson will have dropped exponentially,” he continued. “My advice would be to change your lifestyle, apologize to me, have an intervention with the ones you love and help them understand that I am sober and perfectly sane writing this. I have no love (for) you all anymore and my other side wants to repay you for all the disrespect, fake love, trickery, etc that I’ve been shown. It would be a grave mistake to think these are just words, but it would be lovely to finally take my mask off. You have been thoroughly warned.”

Here is the aforementioned screenshot …

(Click to view)

According to the sheriff, the incident “came to the attention of (our office) when a Facebook post by Delesline threatening a mass shooting was brought to (us).”

“Acting swiftly, (Hampton County) launched an extensive investigation, and as a result, obtained warrants for Delesline’s arrest,” the sheriff’s statement continued. “The apprehension took place at Delesline’s residence without any incident.”

Brunson Elementary School was placed on lockdown Monday as authorities worked to locate Delesline. He was eventually apprehended booked into the local detention center on Tuesday.

Canary Mission – a group that exposes individuals on college campuses who allegedly promote hateful views – has documented Delesline’s online activities as a self-described “macro influencer” who has used social media to defend Hitler and promote anti-semitism and hatred of America.

Delesline began his football career at Wade Hampton High School and played his final two seasons at Hillcrest High School where he was named South Carolina’s defensive player of the year by USA Today. He was a first-team selection to the 2015 American Family Insurance All-USA South Carolina Football Team and a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 81 outside linebacker in the country and No. 22 in the state by 247Sports.

Upon arriving at Georgia Southern, Delesline was red-shirted and never played a game.

Since that time, his story has been told through a series of criminal charges including murder, armed robbery – and now aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication.

According to a September 13, 2016 report filed in The Statesboro Herald, Delesline was listed as having been accused of “carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.”

In January 2019, Delesline was charged with murder for his alleged role in a shooting that took place at a trailer park on Lightsey Street in Hampton, S.C. That incident resulted in the shooting of Donovan Riley and the death of 33-year-old Mack R. Green.

According to prosecutors in the office of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone, the murder of Green was a “revenge killing.”

***

That case went to trial in April 2023 and the only defendant, Williston Owens, was found guilty of five charges including murder and attempted murder. Owens was sentenced to 52 years in prison and is appealing his conviction and sentencing before the S.C. court of appeals.

The related murder charge against Delesline subsequently disappeared from court records, which may be a sign the charge has been expunged.

Delesline is referred to only as a “codefendant” in the Owens case documents.

In March 2023, Delesline was charged with two counts of robbery in Hampton County. His bond on those charges was set at $10,000 – which he posted the day of his arrest. T hat case is still pending.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

