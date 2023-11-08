UPDATE: Missing South Carolina Restaurateur Michael Cirafesi Located “Safe and Unharmed”

UPDATE | According to a statement from BCSO, Cirafesi has been “located safe and unharmed.” Cirafesi was found after a 4 day search. BCSO indicated he was located in the Sea Pines community following a call to the sheriff’s office.

The search for a missing Hilton Head Island, South Carolina chef continues more than a week after he was last seen on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Fifty-year-old Michael J. Cirafesi is the award-winning executive chef at Ombra.

On Monday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) aviation unit conducted an aerial search of the beaches and areas around Cirafesi’s home, according to major Angela Viens, BCSO public information officer.

“Investigators are currently working very diligently to find him,” Viens said.

BCSO has not confirmed any evidence of foul play and has offered no explanation as to why its investigators consider Cirafesi “endangered.” However, social media posts from people close to him expressed concerns over his mental health.

“The system has failed him time and time again,” a friend of Cirafesi wrote on social media. “We’ve all been trying to get him help for months! They just keep letting him out to get worse and worse.”

The friend added “we are all completely devastated that he hasn’t been found and we fear the worst.”

Cirafesi’s wife, Lauren, confirmed this on Facebook and elaborated, “Michael has struggled with some serious mental health issues and his condition got worse in May of this year. I have tried repeatedly to get professional help for him and his condition never seemed to improve significantly despite these efforts.”

A search of Cirafesi’s phone records and online accounts is currently underway as investigators look for leads in his disappearance.

“We ask that anyone who may have had any sort of interaction with him within the last week who may have information to share to please come forward,” Viens said.

Cirafesi grew up in Pennsylvania and was classically trained in Philadelphia. Upon graduation, he went to work for his mentor Nunzio Patruno at a restaurant called Primavera.

While visiting South Carolina, CIrafesi found the local Italian offerings lacked authenticity – and saw an opportunity to serve a new market. Twenty years later, with ties to three high-end establishments, Cirafesi had changed the landscape for fine dining options in the Palmetto Lowcountry.

In 2002, Cirafesi moved to Hilton Head Island with his then-wife, Jill Marie Boyd Cirafesi. He opened a restaurant called Michael Anthony’s with investor Anthony Fazzini.

In pursuit of a dream “of his own” – and with the encouragement of his mentor – Cirafesi opened Ombra in November 2012 with Patruno and his new wife, Lauren Loadholt Cirafesi.

(Click to view)

Michael and Lauren Cirafesi (Facebook)

Cirafesi’s dream was disrupted when he and Nunzio parted ways. In 2018, Nunzio opened a Hilton Head restaurant of his own – one bearing his name.

Cirafesi and his wife – a bona fide Hilton Head power couple – became the subjects of glamorous magazine articles showcasing their restaurant and family, which included six sons. In addition to Ombra, each have their own separate business interests. Lauren Cirafesi is part owner of Mexico Bay Farms in Allendale, S.C. Meanwhile, Michael owns C2B2, LLC, which is registered in South Carolina as a foreign corporation with headquarters in Tennessee.

The family’s glamorous life was not free from difficulty, though – including a hit-and-run accident that severely injured one of their older children in 2021. Nineteen-year-old Laer Hohmann – Lauren’s son from a prior marriage – was hospitalized with significant injuries following a March 2021 incident which occurred in the Five Points district of Columbia, S.C. Newspaper accounts at the time described Lauren as a single mother.

Family court records indicate the couple filed for a separation in 2018.

Despite these filings, earlier this year the couple purchased a home at 36 Full Sweep, Hilton Head Island. In July, corporate filings on record with the S.C. secretary of state’s office reflected a change in Ombra’s leadership. Lauren Cirafesi was designated as the corporation’s registered agent – a role previously filled by Michael.

At this point, there’s no indication any of these public filings offering glimpses into the life of the restaurant entrepreneur will yield clues as to his disappearance. Nonetheless, count on this media outlet to continuing to follow any breadcrumbs which could lead to information as to his whereabouts – and what may have happened to him.

Sources are encouraged to reach out to us with any information they believe could be illuminating on either of those fronts. More importantly, we would encourage anyone with information about this case to first contact BCSO at 843-524-2777.

