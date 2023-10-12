Fight Club? Or A South Carolina School?

The first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club … unless, of course, you’re a concerned parent with children attending the Beaufort County School District (BCSD) in the the South Carolina Lowcountry. In that case, you email the superintendent and school board members and hope they are taking the situation seriously.

Are they, though?

Hailed as the second most diverse school district in the Palmetto State, BCSD and its many accreditations are impressive. The district of approximately 21,000 students exceeded the state average on mathematics and English studies last year, according to data from the S.C. Department of Education.

BCSD also ranked as the seventh best school district for athletics in the Palmetto State, according to the latest data from Niche.com. And while wrestling is one of many varsity sports available to eligible students, it appears as though pure street fighting — Fight Club style — is offered unofficially within the hallways and classrooms.

WARNING: Video footage contained in this report is violent and may be disturbing to viewers.

(Click to view)

Beaufort High School on August 22, 2023 – the first day back for students. (Provided)

Scarcely two months into the ongoing fall semester, FITSNews has once again received videos of violent, white-knuckle altercations in this district – often accompanied by a roaring crowd of amateur videographers. Understandably, there are at least two sides to every disagreement which our videos fail to showcase.

But the fact so many students are resorting to violence in response to those disagreements is disturbing.

While FITSNews spoke with a myriad of concerned adults, they chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from some students whom they believe to be gang-affiliated. We could not substantiate allegations of gang affiliations, but can confirm those concerns prohibited several people from speaking publicly with us about the rash of violence in the district.

“Some fights happen as soon as students get here in the morning,” an anonymous BCSD educator said. “It’s as if they’re plotted the night before and the hallway is where it takes place.”

“The children are on a rampage of demonic behavior and it comes down to accountability,” the educator continued. “We’re not holding the children or their parents accountable.”

(Click to view)

An incident at Lady’s Island Middle School on or about October 3, 2023. (Provided)

For a better understanding of what the district is doing to address the violence highlighted in this article, FITSNews emailed Candace Bruder, director of communications for BCSD.

To her credit, Bruder responded promptly and substantively to our questions.

Despite two different brawls recorded at Beaufort High School (BHS) this week, Bruder maintained that the number of fights within this institution has actually declined. She says they’ve experienced a 33 percent reduction in fights at BHS compared to this time last year.

At last count, the campus accommodates 1,170 students across grades 9-12.

(Click to view)

An incident at Hilton Head Island Middle School on or about October 5, 2023. (Provided)

Bruder’s response to FITSNews read, in part:

The district is constantly refining our security measures, making necessary adjustments as needed. In addition to our SROs at schools, extra district personnel are deployed to schools as needed.

It’s important to remember that the majority of fights stem from situations taking place off campus, such as activity on social media and community disputes. As such, in addition to measures the school may take to address fights, it’s also necessary for families and communities to help address this problem.

In addition to the above information shared, we have been receiving concerns regarding privacy issues due to adults posting videos of other people’s minor children to their personal social media accounts.

(Click to view)

An incident at Beaufort High School on or about October 9, 2023. (Provided)

We asked Bruder whether any students had been arrested or charged for participating in schools fights this semester. She said the district could not comment on specific student matters, but ensured us that disciplinary policies are enforced within the schools – while criminal incidents are reported to local law enforcement.

We reached out to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD), whose officers confirmed that six BHC students were petitioned to family court following campus fights this week. One student could face assault and battery charges.

In a widely publicized case last year, BPD officers charged a Lady’s Island middle school student with assault and Battery in the third degree after a video surfaced of her punching and kicking a classmate.

(Click to view)

An incident at Beaufort High School on or about October 10, 2023. (Provided)

As this story goes to press, BCSD is preparing ballots for a county-wide bond referendum aimed at improving school safety and enhancing infrastructure. If approved next month, $439 million of taxpayer money will go towards rebuilding a high school and middle school, constructing a new elementary school and childhood center — among other capitol improvement projects.

Anonymous parents and educators tell FITSNews they’re hesitant to support the referendum until the district acknowledges – and controls – the violence within the existing facilities.

Count on this news outlet to keep our audience up to speed on the latest developments in Beaufort County.

If you have any information about violence in your local school district, please … let us know. We want to investigate it and find out what your local leaders are doing to address it. Finally, FITSNews has an open microphone policy in which we encourage anyone with an intelligent take on any issue we cover to sound off from their perspective.

