Judges, Investigations, Murdaugh Appeal, Abortion Update – Week In Review 9/2/2023

In case you missed last week’s episode of our popular ‘Week In Review‘ program, I called for a renewed focus on the corrupt judges who enabled the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga – and who have enabled other scandals in South Carolina.

“We are still waiting for the accountability on that corruption side,” I said, specifically calling out circuit court judges Carmen Mullen and Perry Buckner. “A lot of these judges who were thick as thieves with the Murdaughs – we need to continue to keep the heat on that side of this investigation.”

Well, ask and you shall receive …

Less than forty-eight hours after our episode aired, we filed a report detailing the escalation of an ongoing federal probe into multiple South Carolina judges – an investigation which according to our sources has “made significant progress.”

That was just the beginning of an incredibly busy week at our media outlet, too … one which included news of another investigation into a prominent legislative leader (one who appoints judges in the Palmetto State).

Will the joint state/ federal probe of powerful attorney Todd Rutherford bear fruit? Countless politicos are watching it very closely … and planning for every eventuality.

Finally, I penned a lengthy article providing our audience with an update on the status of the abortion debate in South Carolina. Many (including me) suspected this issue would likely take a backseat to other issues in the aftermath of last week’s big state supreme court ruling … but boy were we wrong.

Turns out the debate state leaders wish would go away is coming back with a vengeance in 2024 …

SHOW NOTES

JUDGES

Feds Ramp Up Investigation Into Corrupt Judges

David Aylor’s Death Sparks Federal Scrutiny

SC Judge Bends Over For Another Violent Criminal

MURDAUGH APPEAL

Defense Dropping Big Hints

TODD RUTHERFORD INVESTIGATION

State, Feds Digging … But Where?

ABORTION UPDATE

What’s Next?

