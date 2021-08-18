Three People Wounded In Shooting At South Carolina High School

Three people were wounded following a shooting that took place outside Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school in Orangeburg, South Carolina, law enforcement sources familiar with the situation confirmed to this news outlet.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of their injuries, or whether law enforcement had identified or apprehended any suspects in connection with the violence – which took place on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.

“Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students have sustained injuries resulting from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by during afternoon dismissal,” a statement from the school noted. “Law enforcement is on the campus of Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school at this time. All students have been secured inside the school building. An alternative dismissal location and other information will be shared with students and families as soon as it is available.”

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prioritize safety,” the statement continued. “Additional communication will be shared as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

