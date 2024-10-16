South Carolina Native’s Husband Charged With Capital Murder In Texas

Christa Bauer Gilley was nine months pregnant with her third child at the time she was killed…

Summerville, South Carolina native Christa Bauer Gilley had accomplished many things in her thirty-eight years of life. She was a graduate of Clemson University, a doctor of physical therapy, an adjunct professor – but her most cherished role was that of being a mother to her two young children.

“Christa at her core, was a caregiver,” her friends recalled.

On October 8, 2024, Christa’s bright light was forever extinguished by what prosecutors in Houston, Texas say was a horrific act of domestic violence.

According to a probable cause affidavit (.pdf) filed in Harris County, Gilley’s husband – 38-year old Lee Mongerson Gilley – called 911 at approximately 11:30 p.m. CDT on Monday (October 7, 2024) requesting emergency medical services for his wife. According to Lee Gilley, Christa had attempted suicide by overdose.

Gilley told the operator he was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on his wife – who was nine weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child at the time – as he awaited assistance at the couple’s million-dollar home in an upscale Houston neighborhood.

After EMS arrived, Christa was transported to a local hospital where she was shortly thereafter pronounced deceased.

Gilley told authorities the couple had argued earlier in the evening and that he had gone to bed. When he awoke three hours later, he found his wife nonresponsive and began CPR, he claimed.

Hospital staff noted Christa had bruising and “apparent trauma to her face – injuries inconsistent with Gilley’s claims (that) she had died as the result of an overdose.”

An autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled her manner of death as homicide, stating she died as the result of “compression of the neck” or strangulation.

Gilley was arrested on Friday (October 11, 2024) and charged with capital murder in connection with Christa’s death. For those of you unfamiliar with the Lone Star State’s stratification of homicide charges, capital murder is the most serious charge that can be filed against an alleged killer. It involves specific aggravating factors, and is punishable by death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lee Gilley (Harris County Detention Center)

On Monday, October 14, 2024, Gilley appeared before a judge who refused to set a bond for him. Seemingly upset by the decision, Gilley told the judge, “I’d like bond today.”

“I understand that,” the judge responded. “I’m not setting a bond today.”

Gilley is due back in court on Thursday where bond will be discussed further – as well as a determination regarding any contact he may be allowed to have with his two young children, who are now in the custody of Christa’s family.

Christa’s tight knit family is reeling from the loss of the beautiful young mother.

“My world will never be the same,” her sister said in a Facebook post. “She was perfectly perfect in every way.”

“What a tough road we have ahead,” she added.

An attorney for Christa’s family released a statement on their behalf.

“Christa’s family is devastated by her tragic death and the death of her unborn child. Christa was an amazing mother, full of love, and excited to welcome her third child. They were taken from this world needlessly and way too early. Christa’s family appreciates the outpouring from the community and hopes for justice for their daughter and their unborn grandchild. They are here to support Christa’s children and to focus on the memory of their daughter.” Statement from attorney representing Christa Bauer Gilley’s family

Friends have also created a GoFundMe campaign to support Christa’s family as they prepare for upcoming expenses related to attorneys, court costs and travel costs “so they can focus on surrounding her children with love and stability in this devastating time, and for years to come.”

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Gilley is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Domestic violence takes on many forms and its impact can leave lasting scars, both visible and invisible. Abuse can be physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, or financial, making it difficult for victims to escape the cycle of violence. Understanding these dynamics is crucial in supporting those affected.

However, it is important to acknowledge that reading or engaging in discussions about domestic violence can be deeply triggering. If you or a loved one is in crisis, there is help available.

Crisis Support

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate support, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7. You can reach it by calling or texting 988.

Domestic Violence Resources

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential support to victims of domestic violence, offering guidance, safety planning, and resources to help navigate the complex situation. They can be reached at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

Victim Connect Resource Center focuses on providing victims of stalking and harassment with safety tips and a toolkit to stay secure when using technology. The Victim Connect Resource Center Hotline is available for calls or texts at 1-855-484-2846 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These organizations are dedicated to helping victims feel safe and regain control of their lives. No one should face violence or abuse alone. If you or someone you know is in danger, don’t hesitate to reach out for support.

