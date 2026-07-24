Former Charleston Cop’s 21-Year Flight From Justice Ends

Dan Hiers fled as investigators pursued murder and child-sex charges. More than two decades later, the former police officer is back in American custody…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

More than two decades after a former South Carolina police officer disappeared on the day his 24-year-old wife was found shot to death in their Goose Creek home, federal authorities have returned him to the United States to face justice.

Dan William Hiers Jr., 53, arrived back in the United States this week after deputy U.S. marshals traveled to Shanghai, China, to take custody of the longtime fugitive, according to a July 23, 2026 announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hiers is wanted in Goose Creek on a murder charge stemming from the March 15, 2005, killing of his wife, Ludimila “Mila” Hiers. He also faces a Dorchester County warrant for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The former Charleston Police Department (CPD) officer was placed on the Marshals Service’s “15 Most Wanted” list in June 2005 — three months after he vanished.

***

Daniel William Hiers Jr.

***

His return brings an extraordinary 21-year international manhunt to an end and clears the way for prosecutors to pursue allegations that have remained unresolved since George W. Bush was president.

“Dan Hiers was in a position of public trust, but he betrayed that trust in the worst possible way,” U.S. Marshals Service director Gadyaces S. Serralta said. “Placing him on our 15 Most Wanted list made his capture a priority for this agency.”

“His return to South Carolina is both significant and rewarding,” Serralta added, thanking the domestic and international agencies involved in bringing Hiers back.

The Marshals Service did not immediately announce when Hiers would make his first appearance in a South Carolina courtroom.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

A SURRENDER THAT NEVER HAPPENED

On the morning of March 15, 2005, Hiers was supposed to meet his attorney and surrender to investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

He had been charged days earlier with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and committing a lewd act upon a minor. Hiers called his attorney from a police station to say he was running late.

He never arrived.

Hours later, a neighbor entered the Hiers’ Goose Creek home and found his wife, Ludimila, dead in the couple’s bedroom. Investigators believed she had been shot at close range in the back of the head while she was sleeping. Reports placed her death sometime between 7:00 a.m. and noon.

Hiers was reportedly the last person known to have seen Ludimila alive. A neighbor saw him driving away from the home at approximately 1:50 p.m. — several hours before her body was discovered.

He was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with a South Carolina license plate.

Police initially described Hiers as a “person of extreme interest.” By early April 2005, investigators said physical evidence and eyewitness accounts had provided probable cause to charge him with murder.

An arrest warrant followed. The murder allegation remains unproven, and Hiers is presumed innocent unless and until convicted in court.

***

Following a lengthy USMS investigation, U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive Dan Hiers Jr. has been returned to the U.S. to face justice in connection with the 2005 murder of his wife, Ludimila Hiers.https://t.co/jNXw2IZ3bP pic.twitter.com/60fqZ372GQ — U.S. Marshals Service (@USMarshalsHQ) July 24, 2026

***

THE HUNT FOR HIERS

Ludimila Hiers — identified in some early reports by her maiden name, Ludimila Araujo — was a native of Brazil.

She and Hiers married in Hampton County in 1998, when she was 17 years old. Contemporary reports indicated they met several years earlier while Ludimila was visiting Miami from Brazil.

By the time she was killed, Ludimila was 24. Hiers was 32.

Investigators said at the time they had not uncovered reports of significant problems within the marriage. Whatever happened inside the couple’s home that March morning, authorities alleged Hiers left his wife dead in their bed and began running.

His law enforcement background made him a particularly difficult — and potentially dangerous — fugitive.

Wanted materials described Hiers as a former police officer and firefighter who was physically fit, trained in martial arts and potentially armed with his police-issued handgun. Authorities believed his experience gave him an understanding of investigative methods and how law enforcement tracked fugitives.

The U.S. Marshals Service obtained a federal warrant charging Hiers with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Reports of possible sightings soon poured in from across North America.

Tips placed Hiers at a Starbucks in New York, a video store in Massachusetts and jogging in North Carolina. In May 2005, Canadian authorities investigated reports that either Hiers or his distinctive red Chevrolet Aveo had been spotted along Highway 401 near Toronto and in southern Ontario’s cottage country.

His case was repeatedly broadcast to a national audience through “America’s Most Wanted” and later “The Hunt with John Walsh.”

The publicity generated plenty of leads, but never a suspect.

His Chevrolet was eventually discovered in a hospital parking lot in Laredo, Texas — approximately two miles from the Mexican border. That discovery led investigators to consider whether he had escaped into Mexico or deliberately abandoned the car there to send authorities in the wrong direction.

For years, there was no confirmed public sighting.

***

***

A NEW NAME AND A NEW LIFE IN CHINA

The mystery surrounding Hiers’ whereabouts appeared to break in September 2018.

A woman in China reportedly recognized Hiers from the Marshals Service’s wanted materials as a former English teacher. Contemporary reporting indicated he had been living in Shanghai under the assumed name “David Williams.”

Local media reported at the time that Hiers was in Chinese custody, although U.S. authorities initially stopped short of publicly confirming his arrest, saying only that they were “fully engaged” with international partners.

His discovery did not result in an immediate return to South Carolina.

Instead, another eight years passed before the Marshals Service announced that its deputies had traveled to Shanghai to take custody of him.

The agency’s latest announcement does not explain the length of that delay or detail what legal proceedings occurred in China before Hiers was handed over to American authorities.

The Marshals Service credited the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and the FBI with helping investigate, apprehend and remove Hiers from China.

“Our special agents overseas work tirelessly every day, tracking fugitives who believe distance and time will protect them,” Diplomatic Security Service director Nicholas Collura said.

For more than two decades, distance and time kept Hiers from facing a South Carolina courtroom.

Now Hiers is back in the United States, where the murder of his young wife and the sexual-abuse allegations that preceded her death can finally move toward adjudication.

Dorchester County sheriff Sam Richardson praised the work of federal authorities in returning Hiers to South Carolina.

“”Their extraordinary collaboration ensured that a wanted fugitive who attempted to evade justice by fleeing overseas has been returned to face the criminal justice system,” Richardson said in a statement. “The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for their unwavering commitment to protecting victims and bringing offenders to justice.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

