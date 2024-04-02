Body Recovered Near Castle Pinckney In Charleston Harbor

Police in Charleston, South Carolina are confirming the recovery of a body on Monday (April 1, 2024) near Castle Pinckney in Charleston harbor. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (April 2, 2024), the deceased individual had not been publicly identified – although an announcement is anticipated soon from the office of Charleston County coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The discovery near Castle Pinckney comes as the Charleston community has been frantically searching for 31-year-old Zachary Elder Lewis – who was reported missing by his family on Easter Sunday (March 31, 2024).

Posters of Lewis dotted telephone poles on the Charleston peninsula and in surrounding neighborhoods.

***

Unsolved Carolinas spotlights cases that have fallen off the front page in the hope of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

***

Lewis was last seen leaving a residence on Ashley Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday morning wearing a tan shirt and navy pants, according to police. Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 185 pounds, Lewis has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a blue baseball cap.

According to Charleston police, they are still working the Lewis case as a missing persons investigation. Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is encouraged to call the agency’s central investigative line at 843-720-2422.

A native of Richmond, Kentucky, Lewis is a resident at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and a graduate of the College of Charleston, where he played for the Cougars’ tennis team.

Count on this media outlet to provide an update as soon as more information becomes available …

UPDATE: The coroner’s office has confirmed the body recovered from Shute’s Folly Island (the location of Castle Pinckney) is Zachary Elder Lewis.

***

