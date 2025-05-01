Sources: Charleston Investment Firm Fires Man Labeled ‘Predator’ By Nancy Mace

John Osborne reportedly forced out of his position as managing partner of venture capital firm…

One of four men accused by U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace of rape and other horrific crimes against women during an impassioned speech from the floor of the House of Representatives was reportedly fired from his position with a Charleston, South Carolina-based venture capital firm this week.

John Osborne, 45, of Johns Island, S.C. was reportedly let go from his position as a managing partner at Good Growth Capital – a company which bills itself as “an early stage venture capital firm investing in transformative science and technology.”

Osborne initially took a leave of absence from the company in the aftermath of the allegations leveled against him during Mace’s “scorched earth” speech on February 10, 2025.

According to sources familiar with the company’s decision, Osborne was let go following two separate internal reviews recommended by Good Growth’s attorneys – one which focused on technology and the other on human resources.

While those reviews reportedly turned up no information related to the claims made by Mace, the company nonetheless decided to part ways with Osborne in an effort to distance itself from the allegations.

No public announcement has been made, but Osborne’s bio no longer appears on the company’s website – and his LinkedIn page lists his term of employment with Good Growth as ending in “April 2025.”

“John Osborne has been fired from the firm he created due to Nancy’s comments with no charges or any proof being shown to the partners of the firm,” a source familiar with the situation confirmed to FITSNews.

John Osborne (Provided)

Mace accused Osborne of all manner of illegal activity during a February 10, 2025 address on the floor of the United States Congress.

“We’re talking about rape, nonconsensual photos and nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of innocent women and girls,” Mace said.

Mace’s “scorched earth” speech also blasted a justice system which, according to her, lacked “the guts to call them out or hold them accountable.”

“When I uncovered evidence of rape, illegal filming of women, illegal photographing of women, and sex trafficking, I didn’t just see victims — I saw a system which failed to protect them,” she said.

In addition to Osborne, Mace accused Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant (her former fiancée) and two other men – 45-year-old Eric Bowman of Sullivans Island, S.C. and 51-year-old Brian Musgrave of Fort Mill, S.C. – of being predators.

RELATED | MACE TOUTS ARREST

In the aftermath of Mace’s speech, public information director Renée Wunderlich of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed her agency was conducting a criminal investigation into “allegations of assault, harassment and voyeurism.”

“The subject of the investigation is Patrick Bryant,” Wunderlich said.

Last month, Mace was sued by Musgrave over the allegations she made against him – which he vigorously denied.

“Nancy Mace and her team destroyed the lives of Brian Musgrave and his family,” the lawsuit alleged.

Meanwhile, on April 8, 2025, Bowman was arrested by officers of the Sullivans Island Police Department (SIPD) and charged with one count of first degree harassment and one count of stalking. Those charges were not tied to the ongoing SLED investigation, however.

Along with attorney general Alan Wilson and lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, Mace is one of the early frontrunners in the race for governor of South Carolina in 2026. She is currently serving her third term representing the Palmetto State’s first congressional district in the U.S. Congress.

