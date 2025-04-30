South Carolina Solar Panel Factory Draws Community Ire, Legislative Scrutiny

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Controversial solar panel manufacturer Silfab Solar faces community angst and legislative scrutiny as it prepares to begin operations at its new Fort Mill S.C. manufacturing facility. Homeowners near the plant have expressed concern that county officials are ignoring zoning requirements in issuing Silfab’s construction permit – endangering residents in the process.

The Canadian-based solar panel manufacturer operates two factories in Washington, with it’s Fort Mill location being it’s first planned photovoltaic cell manufacturing facility.

Solar cell manufacturing involves the use of potentially dangerous chemicals.

Silfab estimates it will bring an estimated 800 jobs to the region (starting at an hourly wage of $19 ). The company has been granted tax incentives by county officials looking to land its $150 million dollar investment.

While Silfab has secured a synthetic minor permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – and county officials have determined their manufacturing process meets requirements for the area’s light industrial zoning – parents and homeowners have vocally expressed concerns about the plant’s proximity to schools and neighborhoods.

Concerned residents pursued multiple avenues to attempt to halt construction.

“We went to the board of zoning appeals and got a unanimous decision,” Fort Mill resident Andy Lytle told FITSNews. “We thought it was over with.”

(Silfab Solar)

“Unfortunately, the county just decided to ignore the board of zoning appeals,” Lytle continued. “We can’t find a case anywhere in South Carolina ever where the county was in support of something that the board of zoning appeals was against, and so therefore, when it does ultimately appear before a judge, we feel like there’s no way a judge will ever set a precedent that would allow a county to ignore its BZA decision, because at that point, why would you even have a BZA?”

“After we realized they were going to ignore the board of zoning appeals, we tried to appeal the civil plan approval, which is a state law that gives us the right to appeal a civil plan approval, and they denied our right to do that,” Lytle explained.

Lytle then founded the Citizens Alliance for Government Integrity (CAGI) in order to obtain an insurance policy and fund litigation to halt construction.

(Via: Move Silfab Facebook)

Silfab is currently involved in two legal disputes, one in which it is seeking a reversal of the board of zoning appeals decision – and a second brought by CAGI which seeks to halt construction of the plant.

S.C. circuit court judge Martha M. Rivers stayed CAGI’s suit pending the disposition of Silfab’s zoning board appeal. Attorneys representing York County, Silfab and CAGI must attempt to resolve the dispute in mediation before Rivers can set the case for trial.

“Silfab is just continuing construction because the county is letting them,” Lytle said when asked how Silfab has proceeded amid litigation that imperils its multi-million dollar investment.

Lytle, a professional engineer, detailed his concerns with some of the chemicals Silfab has indicated will be used at the Fort Mill facility.

“In those documents, you had three very concerning chemicals, one being silane which explodes when exposed to air,” Lytle explained. “It’s called a pyrophoric chemical. We found out they have the potential to have about 26,000 pounds of that.”

“The next two chemicals that we were concerned about in the beginning are hydrichloric and hydrofluoric (acids),” Lytle continued, referring to chemicals which will be stored in liquid form at the facility.

Lytle was most concerned about an accidental hydrofluoric release “it is a category three air pollutant, which is the highest danger category.”

“They have acid scrubbers that will scrub 96% of the acid, but those scrubbers are mechanical,” he said. “They do malfunction, so we’re concerned. What happens when the scrubbers malfunction and there’s children in the back of those two schools they’re building literally on the property line of the Silfab plant?”

“They are building an onsite wastewater treatment facility to treat the liquid waste that comes out of their process before it goes down the sewer line,” Lytle said, adding that the company’s “wastewater is so full of sludge, that they have to test the sludge before it gets hauled off by a certified trucking company going to a certified landfill.”

“They’re treating hazardous material in every form that it exists: gas, liquid and solid, by definition, that is absolutely not light industrial,” Lytle continued.

Lytle is absolutely correct on that score. York County’s zoning code explicitly excludes “hazardous material treatment and storage facilities, plating or enameling, or petroleum and gas refining” from its definition of light industrial facilities.

According to Lytle, he has no issue with the company or its leaders – just the proposed location of their new facility.

(Via: Move Silfab Facebook)

“I mean, honestly, I think they’re good people,” Lytle said of the Silfab’s management. “They invited me to lunch, and I gladly went with them. I told them I’m for solar energy, I’m for you being successful. I’d like to buy some of your panels and put them on my house. I just think you’re in the wrong spot.”

Dozens of other Fort Mill residents agree Silfab’s facility is being built in the wrong location, something they’ve voiced repeatedly at county council meetings – and something they’ve demonstrated by donating personal funds to cover CAGI’s legal fees.

Residents have also repeatedly reached out to state legislators seeking relief.

“This is a major issue for my constituents,” state representative David Martin said.

Martin is the sponsor of legislation (H. 4293) which would halt construction on projects rejected by zoning appeal boards during the pendency of litigation unless a judge were to order otherwise.

State senator Michael Johnson filed near-identical legislation (S. 530) in the upper chamber in early March, 2025.

“I hope we can get the bill to subcommittee early next year,” Johnson said.

Sen. Mike Johnson and Rep. Brandon Newton talk during a reception in Columbia, S.C. on Feb. 19, 2025. (File)

“Many of my neighbors, people that I know, are putting their homes on the market because they’re concerned about the Silfab issue,” state representative Jackie Terribile said.

“If this is zoned for light industrial, but it sounds like the actual work they’re going to be doing is heavy industrial – then I think my concern, just like everyone else’s in the community, is why is that allowed?” Terribile asked.

“I give credit to representative Martin, he’s the one who filed the bill,” Terribile said. “We try to work together when it comes to matters having to do with Fort Mill. (We) both feel like we don’t want to add to the bureaucracy and red tape and we don’t want to step on local governments, but we’re trying to make sure that zoning is followed.”

“I absolutely believe in the free market, and I want to be able to bring businesses to Fort Mill, but we also have to make sure that we’re not doing it at the expense of the health of our community,” Terribile concluded.

Silfab argues the company has made a good faith effort to address concerns and mitigate risk.

A spokesperson for Silfab provided the following statement to FITSNews:

Although we had no obligation to do so, Silfab has diligently addressed the concerns from the community and made extensive changes to our plans at great expense and delay. While we believe these changes were unnecessary from a safety and environmental standpoint, we voluntarily made them in good faith to be responsive to the community and ease any lingering concerns, regardless of their validity. The changes include:

Requested County Council to delay Third Reading for FILOT approval until DHEC air permit was received

Increased frequency of monitoring beyond what is required by DES and the EPA

Shortened the height of the wet scrubber

Moved the wet scrubber and chemical storage to the farthest side of the building once the schools were approved after our zoning approval

Increased reporting to state and federal organizations

Created a website that is updated regularly with the facts and responses to community questions for transparency and ongoing communication

Even with all these changes to our plans, the target continues to move. When one concern is addressed, a new baseless accusation is introduced to the community. A small group is on a mission to spread false information and fear. This level of alarmism is not only irresponsible – it’s harmful to everyone involved. We are deeply concerned by their ongoing efforts and believe that, at this point, they are doing more harm to themselves, local taxpayers, and home values than helping Fort Mill.

Given both bills’ introduction late in the spring 2025 portion of the two-year 2025-26 legislative session, do not expect their passage prior to lawmakers looming departure from Columbia.

Count on FITSNews to continue to track Silfab and the attendant legal drama.

